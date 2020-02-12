Yamaha and AFT Expand Official Partnership for 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 11, 2020) – American Flat Track and Yamaha Motor Corp. announced today an expansion of their partnership for the upcoming season. Yamaha joins AFT’s family of Official OEM Partners for 2020.

Following a banner year of competition for the manufacturer, including an AFT Production Twins Championship won by Cory Texter and two premier class wins from Estenson Racing’s JD Beach, the industry leader in racing technology scored a total of 12 victories throughout all three classes of AFT competition.

Athletes who compete on Yamaha machinery will benefit from the brand’s generous contingency offerings for the 2020 season. Totaling $444,550 across all three classes, Yamaha’s 2020 contingency package represents the largest thus far for the upcoming season.

Audiences of AFT can look forward to seeing Yamaha’s signature branding throughout all series channels, both at the track and through at-home coverage.

Yamaha will also return as the entitlement sponsor of the 2020 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track at Dixie Speedway on March 28. The Atlanta-based company will be present in full force at its hometown event. Members of the Yamaha family will gather to experience the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycle racing at one of the most-competitive tracks on the circuit.

“The Yamaha brand is woven deep into the fabric of AFT,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “From the pioneer era of Kenny Roberts in the ‘70’s, to the present-day factory-backed team of Estenson Racing campaigning in the debut season of AFT SuperTwins, Yamaha is a valued partner to our series. With Cory Texter defending the number 1 plate in AFT Production Twins and a bounty of over $400,000 available to Yamaha-mounted racers, this promises to be a great year for all fans of Yamaha and American Flat Track.”

“We’re super excited to be able to increase our support for the sport this year,” said Steve Nessl, Motorsports Marketing Manager of Yamaha. “From our partnership with AFT and investment in Estenson Racing, to the contingency program and employee activation at our home round, everyone here is looking forward to 2020 and continued success at the track.”

