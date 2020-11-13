GNCC Beta Factory Race Team Signs Cory Buttrick

Beta Racing is happy to announce that Cory Buttrick has signed a contract to race for the Beta Factory Race Team for the 2021 season. He will race the GNCC events in XC1 class. Buttick rides a Factory 430RR. This is the Cory’s second stint with the Beta Factory race team. After some time away from racing Cory is more motivated then ever to reach the top of the podium on a Beta.

“I am very happy to have Cory as a part of our great team. Getting back into the XC1 class with a rider that can put our bikes on the podium is a great addition! We will have a factory rider in each pro class for 2021 and Cory will help our other racers succeed as well,” said Rodney Smith.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to race and promote Beta USA. I have a new hunger to perform and be upfront, just like the guys at Beta,” Buttrick said. “With such strong team support, along with Rodney’s knowledge, I’m really looking forward to showing our potential!”