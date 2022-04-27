Yamaha Motivated by Strong WorldSBK Assen Performance

Assen hosted the second round of the FIM Superbike World Championship and its supporting classes last weekend, with Yamaha battling for victory in all three races and enjoying an improved performance compared to its last visit to the Dutch venue.

Overall, Yamaha riders scored pole position and three podium results in the premier WorldSBK category, winning both FIM Supersport World Championship races, while its bLU cRU riders and graduates starred in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup classes.

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, Andrea Dosoli, shares his thoughts on another dramatic world championship weekend.

“It has been a positive event, the race in Assen, where for the first time since a couple of years we had the grandstands full of fans and the paddock open to everybody. Having 50,000 spectators means a lot and it shows the growing interest in the WorldSBK championship. It has also been the home race for Yamaha Motor Europe, and it has been nice to see a lot of our staff enjoying the weekend.”