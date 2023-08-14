Yamaha Racing Heritage Club Goes Back to the Future

To complete the connection from the past to the present, they were joined by Yamaha’s current crop of riding superstars from the FIM Superbike World Championship and the Endurance World Championship, who all race the R1. These included Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Official Team’s 2021 Superbike World Champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and 2020 Supersport World Champion Andrea Locatelli, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s double Supersport World Champion (2021 & 2022) Dominique Aegerter and 2020 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner, GMT94 WorldSBK Team’s 2022 Supersport World Championship runner-up Lorenzo Baldassari, Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team’s 2022 British Superbike Champion Bradley Ray, plus Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team’s 2017 Endurance World Champion Niccolò Canepa. During the event, the modern-day Yamaha riders got to fulfil their childhood dreams by trying out some seminal two-stroke machines, including Eddie Lawson’s 1986 FIM 500cc World Championship-winning YZR500 0W81, Freddie Spencer’s 1993 ROC Yamaha YZR500, Christian Sarron’s 1978 TZ750, plus replicas of the YZR750 0W31s that Steve Baker and Cecotto rode to the FIM Formula 750 World Championship in 1977 and 1978 respectively. Having been given a taste of what it was like to race on a classic two-stroke, the WorldSBK and EWC riders returned the favour by giving Cecotto and Lavado a chance to take to the track on something more akin to what they ride competitively, a pair of the latest-spec R1Ms. Both sets of riders embraced the opportunity in a joyous celebration of all things Yamaha, showcasing how racing is truly a part of the manufacturer’s DNA. To complete its second year, the YRHC will honour Yamaha’s long history of success in off-road racing and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the YZ series of bikes at the Veterans MX of Nations at Foxhills in England on the 24th-28th of August. The event will feature three-time 125cc MX World Champion Alessio Chiodi, former Yamaha factory motocross team manager Michele Rinaldi, and several historic YZ machines from throughout its fifty years of racing. As you can see, the YRHC was set up to safeguard and recognise Yamaha’s rich racing legacy by allowing owners of classic race bikes to become members, register their bikes on the official database, receive advanced technical support, and participate in some very special events. Paolo Pavesio

Director Marketing & Motorsport – Yamaha Motor Europe “What an event! It is the first time we have invited members of the YRHC to the YRE, and it turned out to be a truly memorable moment. I have rarely seen so many smiling faces, and to see the YRHC members get to ride on track alongside Johnny and Carlos, as well as our today stars from WorldSBK and EWC. It was incredible to see the younger riders try out our legendary two-stroke bikes and, for Carlos and Johnny to get the chance to ride the R1M. It was a wonderful event that brought together the past and present of Yamaha to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TZ alongside the 25th anniversary of the R1, and I think it was something extraordinary for the YRHC members to experience. Technology may have moved on a lot, but racers share a similar passion no matter the era they are from, and it was great to see that shared with the YRE customers and YRHC members over the two unforgettable days in Mugello.”