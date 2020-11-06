Yamaha’s Non-essential businesses and Showrooms Are Closing

The following information about how the current Lockdowns affect Yamaha dealers across the UK is for guidance only and whilst we will endeavour to keep the advice current at all times the legislation can change quickly and therefore we always recommend you check government websites for the latest information.

Lockdown rules and timings vary across the different regions of the UK with restrictions and regulations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all subject to local variations.

Across the UK all Yamaha dealerships will be keeping themselves fully aware of the relevant local restrictions that apply to their dealership and all will have the safety of you the customer and of course their staff as their top priority. The aim is always to give you the best support and service possible whilst maintain Safe procedures and operating within the current legislation.

The Yamaha Motor UK customer service team remains available during lockdown and is ready to assist in whatever way they can, with our Help & Support phone lines open as normal. In addition our Webshop continues to operate for on-line ordering of accessories, clothing and Yamaha merchandise – but only for home delivery during the lockdown.