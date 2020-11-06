Yamaha’s Non-essential businesses and Showrooms Are Closing

Lockdown Guidance for Yamaha Owners
General Information
The following information about how the current Lockdowns affect Yamaha dealers across the UK is for guidance only and whilst we will endeavour to keep the advice current at all times the legislation can change quickly and therefore we always recommend you check government websites for the latest information.
Lockdown rules and timings vary across the different regions of the UK with restrictions and regulations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all subject to local variations.
Across the UK all Yamaha dealerships will be keeping themselves fully aware of the relevant local restrictions that apply to their dealership and all will have the safety of you the customer and of course their staff as their top priority. The aim is always to give you the best support and service possible whilst maintain Safe procedures and operating within the current legislation.
The Yamaha Motor UK customer service team remains available during lockdown and is ready to assist in whatever way they can, with our Help & Support phone lines open as normal. In addition our Webshop continues to operate for on-line ordering of accessories, clothing and Yamaha merchandise – but only for home delivery during the lockdown.
Yamaha Motorcycle and Scooter dealers
Vehicle retail showrooms have been classified by the government as non-essential businesses and therefore motorcycle and scooter dealer showrooms will be closed during lockdown, which means you will not be able to enter any showroom to look at new or used Yamaha machines or visit the clothing department. However most dealers will still be open and are providing remote sales support either by on-line contact or by phone with some offering home delivery and many setting up click-and-collect services. Look out for our YOU ON-LINE DEALER logo and contact information on your local dealer’s website.
However whilst showrooms are closed most Yamaha dealer workshops remain open for servicing and MOTs, while many dealers also provide workshop services for key workers, professionals and commercial users of Yamaha motorcycles and scooters. Safe procedures will be in place for all handovers and servicing with each dealership making their own arrangements to provide customer services during lockdown.
We advise you contact your local Yamaha motorcycle and scooter dealership for all your requirements and they will be happy to explain their lockdown working procedures to ensure that we all contribute towards fighting the crisis.
Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side dealers
Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side utility vehicles are extensively used for farming and other commercial applications which are considered essential. Therefore almost all of our utility dealers remain open as normal during lockdown as users will predominately be classified as key workers – however some dealerships may have additional showroom controls in place at their premises during lockdown.
All ATV dealer workshops remain open for servicing as they continue to support farmers and commercial operators. Safe arrangements will be in place for handovers and servicing so always check with your dealer for information about how they are operating their customer services during lockdown.
We advise you contact your local Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side dealer for all your requirements and they will be happy to explain their lockdown working procedures to ensure that we all contribute towards fighting the crisis.
Yamaha Outboard, Boat and WaveRunner dealers
Marine dealers fall into two distinct categories with many classified as commercial and many as leisure. The commercial dealers predominantly provide services to local authorities, harbours, rescue boat operators and commercial users such as fishermen and fish farms all of who are designated as key workers meaning the dealership remains open as normal.
Most leisure marine dealers which include many boat and PWC dealerships are regarded as non-essential businesses and therefore their showrooms will be closed during lockdown which means you will not be able to enter the showroom to look at new or used Yamaha craft or visit their chandlery or clothing departments. However most dealers will still be offering sales support either on-line or by phone with some offering home delivery and many setting up a click-and-collect service.
However most marine dealer workshops remain open for servicing as almost all offer some level of support to key marine workers, professionals and commercial users of Yamaha outboards. Safe arrangements will be in place for handovers and servicing so always check with your dealer for information about how they are operating their customer services during lockdown.
We advise you contact your local Yamaha marine dealer for all your requirements and they will be happy to explain their lockdown working procedures to ensure that we all contribute towards fighting the crisis.
Yamaha Motor UK and our different dealer networks across the UK are committed to supporting the fight against the 19 crisis whilst at the same time delivering the high level of customer service we are renowned for. We appreciate the commitment of our dealers to ensuring Safe procedures are followed and to you our customers during the lockdown.