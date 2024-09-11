YART Yamaha Aiming for Back-to-Back Titles at the Bol d’Or

The Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team of Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz, and Robin Mulhauser head to the season finale at the Bol d’Or aiming to secure back-to-back FIM Endurance World Championships, with all four titles in the series still on the line, and the added incentive of it being Canepa’s final race in an illustrious career.

After winning the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) in dramatic fashion at the Bol d’Or last year, showcasing their fortitude by finishing in fourth to secure the crown while their rivals faltered, the YART squad arrived at Circuit Paul Ricard leading the overall standings by six points. Not only could YART be crowned champions for the second year in a row, but there is still a mathematical possibility of Yamaha winning all four of the titles at the season’s final round.

2024 has been an incredible year for YART, with the defending champions proudly running the #1 plate on their Bridgestone-shod R1. They secured a superb third at Le Mans before winning the 8 hours of Spa Motos and then producing their best-ever performance in Japan to claim a dream podium (2nd) at Suzuka.

The Austrian Squad heads into the race weekend buoyed by their performance in Tuesday’s private practice. There, they confirmed their excellent feeling with the YART R1 and worked on finding the right tyre combinations and setup for the race, with the team happy with the work done.

The finale of the 2024 EWC season has extra meaning for the YART team, as it will also be the final race of Canepa’s illustrious career, with the Italian having announced that he will retire from racing after this weekend. Therefore, the team is even more focused on producing the best result possible and know that if they can emulate their near-perfect performances in Spa and Suzuka, they stand a very good chance of lifting the title.

YART currently have 116 points, leading their main title rivals by six, but with 65 points up for grabs during the 87th edition of the Bol d’Or, anything is still possible. The title ambitions don’t end there, though, as YART are also looking to secure the double, with Yamaha also leading the FIM Endurance World Championship for Manufacturers by five points.

There is also a chance for glory in the superstock-based FIM Endurance World Cup, thanks to the 3ART Best of Bike team if results go their way. Although they are 53 points behind the championship leaders, teams in this class only count their best three scores out of the four races, so everything is still to play for. On top of this, Yamaha is just 34 points behind the leaders in the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers as well.

The Belgian-based KM99 squad will look to end their second season in the EWC on a high. Riders Jérémy Guarnoni, Florian Marino, and Randy de Puniet are currently sixth in the championship standings with 41 points and were on course for a top-six finish in last year’s Bol d’Or before a technical issue in the latter stages of the race saw them finish in 17th.

The 5.673km Le Castellet track is notoriously punishing for bikes, not only because of its fast-flowing nature but also because of the engine-breaking 1.8km Mistral straight that sees riders on full gas for almost 20 seconds each lap, making the Bol d’Or a true test of rider and machine.

The action in France kicks off with a two-hour Free Practice session at 14:00 on Thursday local time (UTC+2), with the first qualifying sessions for riders beginning at 17:00 before Night Practice at 20:40. The second qualifying sessions start on Friday morning at 11:00, with the 24-hour race beginning with the traditional “Le Mans” running start at 15:00 on Saturday.

Niccolò Canepa

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“This will be a very emotional Bol d’Or for me, as it will be the last race of my career. It will be very special. Despite this, my focus is 100% on the championship. We arrive here leading the overall standings, and our aim is to secure back-to-back titles and keep the #1 for next year, too. This is our main goal. We have shown how strong we are all season. The bike has been incredible, and my teammates have been amazing, so we want to continue this form without anything else getting in the way. I feel back to 100% physically, unlike the start of the season when I was injured from my Daytona crash, and I am ready to fight until the chequered flag. I want to end my career in the best possible way, not only for me but for everyone in the YART team, by winning another championship with them.”

Karel Hanika

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“I am really looking forward to the race weekend. It has been a year since we secured the championship here, and we experienced the incredible emotions that go along with winning the title. After our dream podium in Suzuka, we come here leading the championship, so we are in a strong position, and we want to do everything we can to win it for the second time in a row. The competition will be incredibly strong, and it will be tough as always, but we will give it absolutely everything to get the best result possible. Of course, we have some extra motivation, as it will be Niccolò’s last race with us and in his career, so we will dig even deeper to deliver the perfect result. I am really looking forward to the race, and we can’t wait to get started!”

Marvin Fritz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“We arrive at the Bol d’Or once more with the chance to fight for the title. Unlike last year, we are not trailing the leaders but instead have a six-point lead in the championship. Obviously, with 65 points up for grabs, that is not a huge margin, so our target is to push to the maximum from the first Free Practice session, work hard with the team and my teammates, and focus on our own race, as we have done all season, and then see where we are in the championship. The title is in our own hands. If we win the race, nothing else matters, and we will be crowned champions; this is our aim, so we don’t have to worry about anyone else. There is a great feeling in the team. We have a great package. The R1 has been amazing all season, and the Bridgestone has given us amazing tyres, so we are confident and cannot wait to start the race weekend!”

Robin Mulhauser

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Reserve Rider

“It is the final round of the season, and it will be very special! The track is very tough on bikes, especially with the Mistral Straight, which makes it very demanding, but I think we are ready for the challenge. The team has been working incredibly hard to ensure we can attack from the off, and we are fully motivated to win the title. All of the riders got together to spend some time together over the summer for a training camp, and the feeling amongst us is amazing. The race has even more meaning as it will be the last one for Niccolò, and it will be very emotional. We are like a big family, so we want to make his last race the best ever and give him a great send-off. It will be a very special weekend, but it will be very emotional, so we will give it our best to fight for the win and the championship!”

Mandy Kainz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Team Manager

“We are here again at the Bol d’Or with a chance to fight for the title, although it is all in our own hands this time. It has been an incredible season, with second at Le Mans, the win in Spa, and then our dream podium at Suzuka. We have put ourselves in the best possible position to win the championship. Of course, this weekend will have an extra special meaning, as it is Niccolo’s last race. We are a big family at YART, and we want to ensure that he can end his career in the best way possible, with a win and back-to-back titles. The team has been incredible all year, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved this year. There is just one more race to go, and it is up to us to shape our destiny, although, as always, anything can happen in endurance racing. We aim to win, so we don’t have to worry about anyone else. We will focus on our own race, as we have done all season, and aim to make it two championships in a row!”