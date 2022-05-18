YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL ON TRACK AT SPA

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 17

The Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul have been on track today for the opening day of testing at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium ahead of next month’s second round of the EWC.

The historic and newly-renovated 6.985km circuit saw Yoshimura SERT Motul riders – and current championship leaders – Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon joined aboard the factory GSX-R1000R by British Superbike rider Christian Iddon from the Buildbase Suzuki team.

All riders put in many strong laps in preparation for the 24H Spa EWC Motos on June 4-5th.

The team will be back on track tomorrow at 10:00hrs CET for another full day of testing.