NEW VERTEX SPROCKETS LINE IS AS COLORFUL AS LAS VEGAS

Italian piston and performance kit specialist Vertex has developed a range of front and rear sprockets, made in Europe and developed with the collaboration of the leading factory MX and Enduro teams.

Three rear sprockets are available, all personalized with the exclusive Vertex design and fully CNC-machined to guarantee excellent durability. The Steel line is made in C45 steel with induction hardened teeth for higher resistance and less wear, light weight core, black anti-oxide plating and mud grooves line around the diameter, while the Alu line is made in EC-Ergal Colored and Silver 7075-T6 alloy Euwith self-cleaning mud grooves between each tooth to prevent dirt built up, new teeth design to improve chain engagement and extend chain life and is available in various colors. The Duo line is a bi-metal sprocket made with C45 steel induction hardened teeth and 7075T6 Alloy core developed with the intent to extend the sprocket and chain lifetime and is also available in different colors.

Vertex is offering two front sprocket options, both precision CNC-machined from 16CrNi4 special steel and available in black: the basic model K, and the KC version equipped with lightening holes that have been carefully designed to not compromise reliability.

Those products are available from authorized Vertex Pistons dealers with prices starting from € 35.50 excluding VAT for rear sprockets and from € 11.50 excluding VAT for front sprockets.