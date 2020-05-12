100 Free Meals Donated Per Test Drive! Be A Superhero & Join the Drive for Good

Help Slingshot propel your community forward. Join the Drive for Good by simply test driving the all-new Slingshot and we will donate 100 meals* to support the families in your community.

You can join the Drive for Good by scheduling a test drive appointment, where available, with your local dealer today.

*Drive for Good

This is a limited time program that is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Slingshot will donate $10 ($10 = 100 meals) for every demo that is logged through DEX or Kickstart by a Slingshot dealer, up to $25,000. This donation will be made either to Feeding America or another local food shelf. Program valid May 1st, 2020 through June 30th, 2020.

About Our Dealers

Slingshot is partnering with our dealers as we all work together to navigate the evolving situation. As a result of the ongoing matter some dealerships may be experiencing reduced hours or closures. We encourage you to call or check dealership websites for the most up to date information.