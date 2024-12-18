King of the Hammers New “King of the Grand Prix” and “Holeshot King” Events

JOHNSON VALLEY, Calif. (Dec. 17, 2024) – King of the Hammers, known as the toughest series of one-day off-road races in the world, is excited to announce that seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, widely referred to as the king of Supercross, will bring two new motorcycle events to the Johnson Valley lakebed during the King of the Motos weekend. McGrath will lead the King of the Grand Prix and Holeshot King competitions with the help of his longtime sponsor, Maxxis Tires. These new events will invite two-wheel competitors to compete on Jan. 25-26, 2025, in Johnson Valley, California. During McGrath’s dominant career in AMA Supercross, he brought hundreds of thousands of new fans to the sport and ushered in the popularity of freestyle motocross. During his unprecedented reign, he collected 72 wins in 250cc Supercross events between 1993 and 2000. After retiring in 2006, McGrath was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and has continued to pursue motorsports in series like NASCAR and the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. His accomplished career and unparalleled experience position him perfectly to expand and enhance the King of the Motos event lineup for 2025. The King of the Grand Prix offers a hybrid motocross event combining the best of both desert and technical rock sections on a watered and maintained course designed to ensure consistent competition between riders. McGrath also brings along the newly minted Holeshot King competition, a head-to-head, bracket-style racing event. This adrenaline-packed event will deliver nonstop excitement for both racers and fans since all the action will unfold right in front of them. “Maxxis Tires has supported multiple four-wheel KOH athletes over the last several years, and we are extremely happy to come alongside Jeremy and provide support to moto athletes as well,” said Chris Meyer, senior marketing specialist at Maxxis International. “We’re confident that these competitions will help to grow the motocross element at Johnson Valley and bring some new names to the King of Motos weekend.” King of the Motos is the ultimate test of skill and endurance in extreme motorcycle off-road racing. Held on the rugged terrain of Johnson Valley, California, this event challenges riders with brutal rock climbs, technical trails and unforgiving desert runs. From seasoned professionals to determined amateurs, every competitor faces a battle against both the clock and the elements. What began as a niche race that opened up KOH has since evolved into one of the most intense races of the event, drawing fans from around the world both in person and online. “This is an opportunity to see who the best all-around moto racer in Johnson Valley is,” said McGrath. “We’re designing the course to be challenging but raceable for all so both novices and pro riders can compete at the highest level. I’m excited to see how we can bring some energy and grow King of the Motos. Thank you to Dave Cole and Hammerking Productions for embracing us. It’s going to be a great weekend.”