2 aspiring young talents have chance to join 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup grid

Aspiring young talents have the chance to join the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup grid in 2022, with two wildcard slots available at the remaining rounds, run in support of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

The first two race weekends of this year at Aragón and Assen have seen young riders of all backgrounds fight right at the sharp end of the field. The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup has thrilled and impressed the WorldSBK paddock so far this year, with riders from the likes of Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and the United States enjoying strong performances alongside their European counterparts.

Open to riders aged 14-20, the Cup has four more destinations to visit in 2022. Misano on 10-11 June hosts the next round, followed by Donington Park (15-16 July) and Most (29-30 July), before heading to Magny-Cours, which stages the finale on 9-10 September.

Wildcard entries will receive a race suit, helmet, gloves, boots and their Yamaha R3 bikes on the Thursday before each weekend. Riders will have a 30-minute practice session on Friday morning, with the qualifying (also 30 minutes) taking place later that day. Both races will take place on the Saturday, while highlights from the weekend will be published on the Yamaha Racing YouTube Channel on Wednesday.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup provides a great opportunity for young racing talents to meet their World Championship idols, including reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK teammate Andrea Locatelli, and GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane.

Those looking to take their first step on the path to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing can email [email protected] to register their interest.