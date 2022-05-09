New 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycles Premier & VE Day

18 New 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycles Premier. Everything from sportbikes, supermoto, enduro, dual purpose, motocross and off-roaders. It’s a great day. Also a great day to Celebrate VE Day across the world as today marks the end of WWII. As a Veteran myself military remembrance and celebrations like VE Day are so vastly important so we not only remember the fallen hero’s but also remember how horrible war is and that peace and compassion, no matter how hard it is, is always easier than war.

But back to the exciting Kawasaki 2023 news! It is wonderful to see early release models from Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM and Husqvarna so far. Kawasaki says it best “Over the course of the past several years, the powersports industry has witnessed a significant increase in popularity with novice and experienced riders alike, turning to motorcycles”. That is great news as the motorcycle industry, as you may know, would benefit from new riders (young and old), especially as gas prices continue to go higher ($5 gallon in the USA and $2 liter gas in Canada) check out our Fuel Economy Guide. Let’s hope those oil and gas prices come down from more supply. At least we will have 2023 motorcycle models to buy, unlike the very sad situation with the baby formula being scalped on eBay (shame on eBay for allowing food scalping!!!).

2023 Kawasaki models are here!

We are here to get the Good Times started with the introduction of 2023 On and Off-Road motorcycles, enduro, supermoto and sport bikes!

KAWASAKI BEGINS EARLY PRODUCTION OF 2023 STREET MOTORCYCLES

Supersport

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Dual Purpose

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300SM

Motocross

– 2023 Kawasaki KX450X

– 2023 Kawasaki KX450

– 2023 Kawasaki KX250X

– 2023 Kawasaki KX250

– 2023 Kawasaki KX112

– 2023 Kawasaki KX85

– 2023 Kawasaki KX65

Off-Road

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX230R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX230RS

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140RL

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140RF

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX110R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX110RL

VE Day 77th Anniversary: 1945 – 2022

“VICTORY in EUROPE as the unconditional surrender of Germany tot he Western Allies and Soviet Russia was announced by the German high command yesterday morning.

The Official announcements from the Allied governments are expect to come simultaneously from Washington, London and Moscow today.

The British Ministry of Information, proclaiming that today would be “Victory in Europe Day”, said Prime Minister Churchill would make “an official announced” by 3pm.

President Truman said he had agreed with the British and Russian governments that no surrender proclamation would be made “until simultaneous announcements could be made by the three governments”

Millions celebrate the 77th Anniversary in Russia, UK, Europe and USA.

Each year we commemorate Victory in Europe Day, also known as V-E Day. On May 8, 1945 Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allied Forces of the Second World War. This day in history marked the end of World War II in Europe, although the war would continue in the Pacific Theater of Operations.

The 76th anniversary (aka VE Day 76) of V-E Day is on Sunday, May 8, 2022 and is recognized as part of National Military Appreciation Month.

About V-E Day

There were actually two surrender signings. The first was on May 7, 1945, when German Col. Gen. Alfred Jodl signed Germany’s surrender on all fronts in Reims, France. The second signing was by German Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel the next day (May 8) in Berlin.

Prior to Nazi Germany’s surrender, Adolf Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, to avoid being captured by the Red Army. Alfred Jodl and Wilhelm Keitel were later found guilty of war crimes by the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, and both were subsequently executed.

V-E Day marked the end of most of the fighting in Europe, where tens of millions of service members and civilians were killed since the start of hostilities. Approximately 250,000 U.S. troops were killed in the fighting in the European theater. Although fighting ended in Europe, it continued in the Pacific, where U.S. and Allied forces fought the Japanese in Okinawa, the Philippines and other places.

V-E Day Celebrations

on May 8, 1945, tens of thousands of people filled the streets of New York, New Orleans, and cities in Canada, France Australia and other Allied nations. London crowds filled the streets from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace. Princess Margaret and her sister, the future Queen Elizabeth II, were among the celebrating crowds.

U.S. forces participated in the celebrations in France, a nation that had borne much of the brunt of the fighting. The front line troops didn’t celebrate upon hearing the news.

The Soviets celebrated on May 9, as fireworks exploded over the Kremlin and celebrations broke out in Red Square.

(Thanks to Vetern.com)