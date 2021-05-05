2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Newly Crowned Supercross Champion

W.Va. (May 4, 2021) – After a highly competitive and exciting trio of title fights, MX Sports Pro Racing would like to congratulate the newly crowned 2021 FIM/AMA Supercross Championship titleholders and praise the staff at Feld Entertainment for a successful season in the midst of ongoing uncertainty. Now, the industry shifts its focus towards the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, which will kick off in a matter of weeks, on May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National from Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“The veteran leadership at Feld Entertainment should be celebrated for their ability to successfully finish two championship seasons in the midst of the pandemic,” said Roy Janson, Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “They kept the safety and well-being of both fans and participants at the forefront of organizing each schedule and, as a result, developed unique methods to ensure the completion of 17 rounds. Above all, they did this without sacrificing the quality of the competition on the racetrack.”