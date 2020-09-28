Get Ready Player One: Choose your new sportbike, dual sport, supermoto, motocross or off-roader and join the fun… 2021 Suzuki Motorcycles, Game On! Find the Secret Suzuki Bonus level and level up with 100th Anniversary models 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary, 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 100th Anniversary, 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary, 2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary . Defeat the bosses by riding on real roads with real traffic at real speeds! 2021 Suzuki’s Motorcycles feature higher resolution and satisfaction than other game system competitors Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch!

So many gets new 2021 models, it is hard to choose which one you want to start with but no matter which one you choose, you are automatically a winner.

Please make sure to wear proper safety gear, including a helmet, when engaging in Total Motorcycle’s 2021 Suzuki Motorcycles, Game On area.

On a safety note, motorcycling is not a game, even if we had fun today presenting the new 2021 Suzuki Motorcycle models as such, it involves real levels of joy, satisfaction and fun but also adds risk. Please keep the shiny side up at all times.

Introducing the new 2021 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2021 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide.

Sportbike

You’ll feel our passion for performance and precision engineering as soon as you twist the throttle.

– 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R / R1000R ABS

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary^ – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 100th Anniversary^ – Preview

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 / R1000 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000F / S1000FA

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary^ – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary^ – New model

– 2021 Suzuki GSX250R / GSX250RZ

– 2021 Suzuki GSX250R ABS

Standard / Sport

When you want comfortable ergonomics with plenty of power, standards are the perfect everyday ride.

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000A / S1000ZA (Canada)

– 2021 Suzuki Katana

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750

– 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS / S750A / S750ZA

– 2021 Suzuki SV650 ABS / SV650A

– 2021 Suzuki SV650X

– 2021 Suzuki SV650

Cruisers

Whether you crave muscle, style or just a laid-back ride, the Boulevard is a modern classic.

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50

Touring

When you want to see the countryside on two wheels, saddle up on a Boulevard touring bike.

– 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

Adventure

For comfort, versatility and performance, the V-Strom is an open invitation for new adventures on the road less traveled.

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 / 1050A

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT / 1050XA

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 / 650 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT / 650X

– 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure

Dual Sport

If you’re torn between smooth pavement and wilderness trails, jump on a Dual Sport.

– 2021 Suzuki DR650S / DR650SE

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S^

– 2021 Suzuki DR200S

Supermoto

Tame urban streets on this DR-Z dressed for the city.

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM^

Motocross

When you need to win on the track, our RM-Z series is the unfair advantage.

– 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450^

– 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250^

– 2021 Suzuki RM85^

Off Road

Like getting down and playing in the dirt? Do it on a DR-Z.

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z125L^

– 2021 Suzuki DR-Z50^

Scooters

Our versatile Burgman scooters give you a comfortable commute with the power of a full-sized motorcycle.

– 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS

– 2021 Suzuki Burgman 200 ABS

Notes: ^ Waiting for Canadian information

From the Manufacturer: 2021 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide

Suzuki has announced a new GSX-R series of models that will go on sale in a number of Suzuki markets worldwide to celebrate the firm’s 100th Anniversary.

The flagship superbike sports the same retro-inspired livery as the GSX-RR MotoGP machine, with the traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme paying homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s.

The GSX-R1000R – which has won races and championships in the UK, the USA and Australia, plus the Senior TT on the Isle of Man following its launch – also shares more than just paint with the GP racer, and utilises the same variable valve timing system to boost both torque and peak power. It also gets a comprehensive suite of electronics, which includes 10 traction control modes, a quickshifter and auto-blipper, launch control, and lean angle-sensitive ABS.

2020 marks 100 years since the inception of the Suzuki Loom Manufacturing Co. The firm began the production of motorcycles in 1952 with the launch of the Power Free, and two years later changed its name to Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. Since then it has gone on to produce some of the most iconic motorcycles of the 20th and 21st century, including the complete GSX-R series – most notably the genre-defining 1985 GSX-R750F and the 2001 GSX-R1000 K1 – the GT750, GSX1100S Katana, and RGV250.