2022 American Flat Track Lineup

Beach enters his fourth season with the team and looks to build on their success with the Yamaha MT-07. Since his first premier class victory that debut season with the team in 2019, he has been the rider to beat on the TT tracks, winning four of the last five TT Main Events. Beach and the team have continued to make forward strides, ending the 2021 season with a pair of wins and a total of four podium finishes for a top-five finish in the point standings.

Daniels steps up to the premier class after an impressive tenure in the AFT Singles Championship since he made his debut midseason in 2019 at the Lima Half-Mile. In addition to becoming the first back-to-back champion in the class, he rose to second on the support class’ all-time win list with 13 victories. While defending his AFT Singles title in 2021, Daniels also enjoyed a stellar debut aboard the Twin in the AFT Production Twins class, scoring three wins and a second-place finish in the four events he entered.

The newest addition to Estenson Racing, Brunner is one of the sport’s rising stars. He capped off his amateur career with top honors and has followed a similar career trajectory as Daniels. The Indiana rider was named the 2019 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner and the 2019 AMA Athlete of the Year from Grand Championship events. He then went on to impress during his debut in the pro ranks, scoring a win at the Springfield Short Track in 2020. Brunner finished his sophomore year strong with a pair of wins at the Sacramento Mile doubleheader, securing a top-five finish in the points standings. The 19-year-old aims to put another number-one plate on the Yamaha YZ450F and bring the team its fourth title in its sixth year in the championship.