2022 American Flat Track Lineup

Estenson Racing is happy to announce a powerhouse line-up for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. Multi-time road race champion JD Beach and the reigning back-to-back AFT Singles Champion Dallas Daniels return, with the young rider making his premier class debut and joining the veteran for a two-pronged threat in the Mission SuperTwins Championship. Up-and-coming rider Trevor Brunner joins the team to spearhead the campaign in the AFT Singles class.
Beach enters his fourth season with the team and looks to build on their success with the Yamaha MT-07. Since his first premier class victory that debut season with the team in 2019, he has been the rider to beat on the TT tracks, winning four of the last five TT Main Events. Beach and the team have continued to make forward strides, ending the 2021 season with a pair of wins and a total of four podium finishes for a top-five finish in the point standings.
Daniels steps up to the premier class after an impressive tenure in the AFT Singles Championship since he made his debut midseason in 2019 at the Lima Half-Mile. In addition to becoming the first back-to-back champion in the class, he rose to second on the support class’ all-time win list with 13 victories. While defending his AFT Singles title in 2021, Daniels also enjoyed a stellar debut aboard the Twin in the AFT Production Twins class, scoring three wins and a second-place finish in the four events he entered.
The newest addition to Estenson Racing, Brunner is one of the sport’s rising stars. He capped off his amateur career with top honors and has followed a similar career trajectory as Daniels. The Indiana rider was named the 2019 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner and the 2019 AMA Athlete of the Year from Grand Championship events. He then went on to impress during his debut in the pro ranks, scoring a win at the Springfield Short Track in 2020. Brunner finished his sophomore year strong with a pair of wins at the Sacramento Mile doubleheader, securing a top-five finish in the points standings. The 19-year-old aims to put another number-one plate on the Yamaha YZ450F and bring the team its fourth title in its sixth year in the championship.
Estenson Racing Team Manager
“Estenson Racing is really happy to announce our racing program for 2022. We could not be more excited about our riders that we have on the team for next year. In the SuperTwins class, I feel really good about our balance of strengths. With JD, we have experience and maturity, and with Dallas, we have raw talent and eagerness. Together I think this is a perfect match that will push us forward.
“In the AFT Singles class, we are really happy to have Trevor join our team. We have had a lot of success in the championship with three titles, including the recent back-to-back championships, and we believe Trevor is the guy to help us continue that success on the 450. He has already proven to be a race winner, and we look forward to helping him become a champion.
“We have increased our commitment to winning even more with our concentrated effort, and have added staff members and expanded in other areas to give us more resources to accelerate our development capabilities. We’re looking forward to lining up in Volusia next March.”
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“I’m excited to be back with the Estenson Racing team for the fourth season now. I’ll have the same crew as last year, and I think it’ll be good to build off that as well. I feel like every year, we are taking steps forward with the bike, sometimes not as big of steps as we would have liked, but we have never stopped working. With what we learned in 2021 and the people that we have around us, I think we could take our biggest step forward next season. I’m thankful to have the continued support from Tim (Estenson) and the whole team. I think ‘22 will be a big year for us, not only with having a strong team but also some really strong competition in the SuperTwins class. I hope that I can make this year the best one yet and add some wins on the oval tracks.”
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“I’m super excited to be returning with Estenson Racing. We’ve had a lot of success together during the two-and-a-half years that I’ve been there, taking home two championships in the AFT Singles class. So it just seems like the right time for us to make the move to the premier twins class, the Mission SuperTwins. It’s been my dream to even race in this class, let alone be given the opportunity to win and accomplish my goals. The team has been putting in an endless amount of work into the bikes and the program, and I think we have a really good package heading into the season opener. I can’t wait for the season to start!”
Estenson Racing AFT Singles
“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Estenson Racing team. They have had a lot of success in American Flat Track and have been the pinnacle of the AFT Singles class the past few years. I have a lot of confidence in them, and they have a lot of confidence in me, so I’m looking to put it all out on the track aboard the Estenson Racing Yamahas. The team is all about winning races, and we’re going after the championship. It’s a big step for me in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.”