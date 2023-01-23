Honda and GS Yuasa announced agreement to collaborate on lithium-ion batteries

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and GS Yuasa International Ltd. (GS Yuasa) today announced an agreement in principle to collaborate on high-performance, high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. The two companies will work to define the concrete details that will allow them to establish a joint venture by the end of 2023.

In order to address the growing demand for batteries, the two companies plan to join forces to work on the joint research and development of lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that are highly competitive in the global market, as well as the implementation of a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly efficient battery production system.

Based on the agreement, the two companies will work to establish a joint venture based on the definition of a broad scope of collaborations, including the following:

Research and development of a high-performance, high-capacity lithium-ion battery, primarily for use in electric vehicles, and the required production systems.

Establishment and management of intellectual property, including patents related to joint research and development.

Planning of products that use technologies resulting from the R&D generated, and the development and planning of the required sales channels.

Design of an efficient production process that includes the supply chain of key raw materials.

Remarks by Toshihiro Mibe, Chairman and CEO of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“Honda is working to achieve carbon neutrality across all of its products and corporate activities by 2050. Honda and GS Yuasa have already been working together on lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and this new collaboration will further accelerate Honda’s electrification strategy to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality.”

Osamu Murao, Chairman and Representative Director of GS Yuasa International Ltd.

“Based on our corporate philosophy of ‘Innovation and Growth’, GS Yuasa has taken on the challenges of creating energy technologies, while accumulating experience and knowledge regarding batteries. Through this new collaboration with Honda, we will contribute to the further spread of electric vehicles, offer greater convenience and peace of mind to customers around the world, and strive to create new value for the realization of carbon neutrality.”