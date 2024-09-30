2024 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) and Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series Results

This weekend saw the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing compete in Round 7 of the 2024 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC), as well as Round 12 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series as the season enters its final stages across both series.

The seventh round of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) saw Austin Walton in battle onboard his Husqvarna FX 450, navigating the high-speed Desert Classic Grand Prix in Ridgecrest, California.

Walton completed the opening lap in P5 and maintained position through the mid-stages of the seven-lap race, before the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider eventually finished in eighth position. He is ranked fifth in the championship with two rounds left to run.



“We started decently and I was fifth at the end of lap one, but unfortunately today just wasn’t our day,” Walton commented. “I ended up eighth in class at the checkered flag, which isn’t the result we were looking for, but we’ll keep fighting and look forward to the next one.”

Pro Class Results

1. Dare Demartile, Beta

2. Dante Oliveira, KTM

3. Jack Simpson, Yamaha

6. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

8. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series – Round 12



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing was reduced to a single-rider line-up led by Trevor Bollinger in the famed John Penton GNCC, staged at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

With Craig DeLong sidelined as a result of a broken hand sustained at The Mountaineer GNCC last time out and WXC front-runner Korie Steede allowing a nagging shoulder injury time to heal, the team’s attention was solely placed on Bollinger – fresh from a podium at Round 11 – this weekend.

Unfortunately for Bollinger, however, he too came in at less than 100% and had to settle for an 11th-place finish riding the Husqvarna FX 350 in wet and slick track conditions.



“I had some unexpected health issues come up this week,” explained Bollinger. “I tried to salvage some points, but unfortunately I just didn’t have it in me. We will take this break and be 100% for Ironman. Thanks to my whole team for their unwavering support.”

In terms of the GNCC Series point standings with one round remaining, current number one plate-holder DeLong is now positioned fourth and Bollinger 10th within the XC1 Open Pro Class, while Steede is still placed third in the WXC rankings.

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Ben Kelley, KTM

11. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

12. Johnny Girroir, KTM

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024

10/12: EnduroCross Championship – Round 1

10/19: EnduroCross Championship – Round 2

10/25: EnduroCross Championship – Round 3

10/26: EnduroCross Championship – Round 4

10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8