Honda UK appoints Andrew Mineyko as Head of Motorcycles

Honda UK is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Mineyko as the new Head of Motorcycles, effective 1st April 2025. Andy moves into the role following Neil Fletcher’s 7 year tenure of the position, as he transfers internally to establish a new motorcycle racing division.

With a career spanning over three decades in the motorcycle industry, Andy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Starting as a motorcycle mechanic, he went on to spend more than a decade in two busy London showrooms before taking on a regional role with Blackhorse motorcycle finance. Andy joined Honda in 2005 as an area manager and has since held various key positions across sales, business planning, and marketing. His time at Honda has also included several years with Honda Motor Europe Motorcycles and in the Automobile division, further broadening his knowledge and capabilities.

A Vision for Growth and Excellence

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Mineyko, Head of Motorcycles, said:

“This is a really proud moment for me – it’s the position I’ve been working towards ever since I joined Honda nearly twenty years ago. We are clear market leaders within our industry, and our business foundation is strong. I’m fortunate to be supported by a fantastic team within Honda and an exceptional dealer network that I look forward to continuing to working with closely.

“Together, we’re poised for growth. My goal is to increase market volume and share, with our dealer network remaining at the heart of our strategy. With the recently released new models for 2025 complementing our already established lineup, it’s an incredibly exciting time to take on this role.

“Finally, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Neil for his support and guidance over the past seven years. I wish him all the best in his new and exciting role within Honda.”

A Strong Future for Honda Motorcycles

Andrew’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Honda UK Motorcycles. His extensive industry experience, combined with Honda’s strong market position and innovative 2025 lineup, ensures a bright future for the company and its dealer network.