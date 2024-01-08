2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3: Challenging terrain and complex navigation

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides has successfully completed the third stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally with the 16th fastest time. The day presented a challenging mix of varied terrain and complex navigation, but Benavides skilfully steered his FR 450 Rally through the long timed special to safely complete this opening half of the event’s first marathon stage. The Argentinian now lies ninth in the provisional overall standings.

Following his excellent runner-up performance on Sunday’s stage two, Luciano was the second competitor to take on today’s first leg of a challenging marathon stage. Totalling 733 kilometres, the stage included an extremely tough, 438km timed special that tested riders with a combination of dunes, faster sandy stretches, and rocky sections.

Navigation on the stage was technically demanding throughout, which led Benavides to lose his way for a short time just after the start. Although setting off near the front proved to be a disadvantage, Luciano was able to then maintain a solid pace over the course of the special to complete the rest of the stage without any major issues.

In completing stage three of the race in 16th place, Benavides now lies ninth in the overall standings. Heading into tomorrow’s 631km stage four from Al Salamiya to Al-Hofuf with a favourable starting position, the Argentinian will be looking to attack the stage right from the start and claw back some time on his rivals.

Luciano Benavides: “It was a tough stage today – quite fast with some dunes and broken pistes. I pushed hard all day but I got lost near the start of the stage for around six minutes. After that I struggled to find a good rhythm for the rest of the stage. Other than that, I had no crashes, no problems with the bike, and I’m looking forward to resetting and taking on day four tomorrow.”

2024 Dakar Rally – Stage 3 Provisional Classification

1. Kevin Benavides (KTM) 4:39:28

2. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 4:40:39

3. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 4:42:19

4. Skyler Howes (Honda) 4:42:25

5. Ross Branch (Hero) 4:42:46

…

16. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 4:52:24

2024 Dakar Rally – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 3]

1. Ross Branch (Hero) 14:32:51

2. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 14:36:02

3. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 14:37:59

4. Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 14:49:07

5. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 14:53:07

…

9. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 14:59:51