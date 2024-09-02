2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series Buckwheat 100 in Newburg West Virginia

A strong performance from Korie Steede in the WXC Class at Round 10 of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series saw her finish third on the podium at the Buckwheat 100 in Newburg, West Virginia, where the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team lined up with the distinctive new Heritage livery that has been worn by Husqvarna riders globally in recent weeks.

Steede has been exceptionally consistent in GNCC this year, earning her eighth podium of the series despite recently separating her collarbone during the summer break. A strong start saw Steede position herself up front early onboard the Husqvarna FX 250, managing her injury from there to be rewarded with a podium once the checkered flag flew.

Steede commented. “Brandy [Richards] got around me pretty quick and we tried to stay consistent, because I separated my collarbone from my sternum about two weeks ago, and knew I would have to try to be smooth out there. I did go down, but after that, I tried to hold on and I’m pumped to be on the podium.” “I wanted to grab that holeshot and knew it was going to be a long day for me,”“Brandy [Richards] got around me pretty quick and we tried to stay consistent, because I separated my collarbone from my sternum about two weeks ago, and knew I would have to try to be smooth out there. I did go down, but after that, I tried to hold on and I’m pumped to be on the podium.”

It was a more challenging return to action for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing XC1 Open Pro Class teammates Craig DeLong and Trevor Bollinger, finishing eighth and 12th, respectively. Fatigue impacted a fast-starting DeLong – the defending GNCC number one plate-holder on his Husqvarna FX 350– during the race, while an early crash dented Bollinger’s hopes for a stronger result.

DeLong said. “We will look into that some more, keep learning, and come out stronger at the next one.” “Today started okay, we were up toward the front, and then I began to struggle a little from there as the race wore on,”“We will look into that some more, keep learning, and come out stronger at the next one.”

Bollinger reflected. “We will keep pushing for the final rounds and to get some momentum on my side.” “We had to make an early pit stop after a crash, but it was a challenge out there today,”“We will keep pushing for the final rounds and to get some momentum on my side.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

4. Ben Kelley, KTM

8. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

12. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

3. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – September 2024

9/8: National Enduro Series – Round 8

9/14: National Hare and Hound Championship – Round 5

9/15: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 11

9/22: National Enduro Series – Round 9

9/29: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 12

9/29: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 7