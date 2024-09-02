Three new Pirelli tyres for Magny-Cours WorldSBK

For the French round, two new tyres, one front and one rear, for dry races and a new wet tyre The FIM Superbike World Championship resumes after the summer break at the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit, for the French Round that will take place from 6 to 8 September. Pirelli will introduce three new development tyres for WorldSBK riders, two slicks and one wet tyre. The new development tyres for dry weather are represented by a front SC1, in the D0715 specification, which features a new carcass, and a rear SCX, in the D0820 specification, which differs from the standard version in terms of compound. In case of rain, in addition to the standard SCR1, WorldSBK riders will also have a development version of the rear wet tyre at their disposal, the D0737 specification, which features evolutions in both the structure and compound. Magny-Cours is ideal for testing new solutions “Magny-Cours marks the halfway point of the season, a key moment for us to evaluate the development progress made so far and to plan the work in the second part of the championship. The smooth asphalt of the Nevers circuit is particularly selective for tyres, as it offers little grip and amplifies the small differences in performance between the various specifications, thus providing us with valuable data. The new D0820 rear development solution has been designed to offer greater resistance to wear, thus compensating for the consumption caused by spinning triggered by the poor grip of the asphalt, while still offering riders similar sensations to those they are used to with the standard SCX in terms of performance. The new front solution, on the other hand, continues to pursue the goal of improving the stability of the SC1 family. Magny-Cours is also the ideal track for testing wet tyres, as in the event of rain the already poor grip of the surface is drastically reduced. The new D0737 specification of the rear SCR1 should guarantee greater stability in acceleration and more consistent performance over a wider range of use compared to the standard version.” Slicks available: each WorldSBK rider will have 8 units of the new D0715 specification development front SC1 available, which is added to 8 pieces of SC1 and 6 of SC2, both standard. There will also be 8 pieces of the new D0820 specification development rear SCX, which completes the options together with 8 SCX and 4 SC0, as well as 4 SCQ intended only for qualifying and the Superpole Race. In case of rain: for the rear, in addition to 8 units of standard SCR1, an equal number of development SCR1s will be available, in D0737 specification. Both of these options can be combined with the standard front SCR1, available in 8 pieces for each rider. In case of mixed track conditions, each rider will be able to count on 3 front tyres and as many rear Intermediate tyres. · WorldSSP allocation: each rider in this class will have 7 SC1 and 6 SC2 tyres at their disposal for the front, which can be combined with 7 SCX or 6 SC0 units for the rear. All options for this category are standard. · A mix of technical difficulties: the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit is characterised by a very flat layout, with minimal changes in altitude, except for a small dip at Turn 3 and a slight climb near Turn 15, and therefore does not expose the tyres to excessive lateral or longitudinal loads, unlike the circuit of the previous round in Portimão. It includes a wide variety of technical difficulties, as many of its corners are inspired by and named after famous sections of other circuits, such as the fast “Estoril” (Turn 3), the “Adelaide” hairpin (Turn 5) and the “Nürburgring” and “Imola” chicanes (Turns 7-8 and 12-13, respectively). The circuit combines slow hairpins that test the stability and speed of the front end under braking and high-speed sections, including a long straight leading to the “Adelaide” hairpin, chicanes and the long “Estoril” turn 3, where rear stability and grip can make the difference. More details on tyre allocation are available in the technical sheets attached to this press release.