The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati duo Loris Baz and Josh Herring are in the top four after a competitive first day in Minnesota

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 14, 2024 — Under perfect blue midwestern skies, Loris Baz and Josh Herrin did the Ducatisti proud by placing their Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R machines in the top four after Qualifying 1 for round four of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.



Coming off a strong round three at Road America in which both riders took podium places, including a dominant win for Herrin in race two, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team is full of confidence, and it showed with Baz leading the charge. Baz completed a mammoth 37 laps of the 2.5-mile venue over both Free Practice 1 and Qualifying 1 and clocked a 1:31.628 lap time to end up third overall behind leader Bobby Fong.



Herrin was right on his tail in fourth after the first qualifying session, the Georgian completing 22 laps of Brainerd with his best lap standing at 1:31.837.



Attention now turns to the all-important second qualifying session, which will determine the grid for the two 18-lap races where Herrin and Baz are confident of continuing their podium streaks.



2024 Brainerd Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Bobby Fong 1:31.162

P2 – Cameron Petersen 1:31.564

P3 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:31.628

P4 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:31.837

P5 – Sean Dylan Kelly 1:31.839



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“The boys have been doing a great job,” Baz said. “FP1 is the key in this championship. We don’t have a lot of time to change the bike between FP1 and Qualifying 1, so if you’re somewhat in the right set-up with the bike, that allows you a bit more time to try the tires, try different suspension set-ups, and put a lot of laps down. That’s what I did today. It’s the first time this season that I’ve had a lot of laps in FP1, and I feel confident on the bike. I’m trying different lines, slowly pushing the limits, and getting more and more confident. In Qualifying 1, we had some new tires on the bike, and it took me a couple of laps to find the rhythm, but overall, I’m really happy. It’s the best start we’ve had all season.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“It was a really good day here at Brainerd for the Warhorse team,” Herrin said. “Loris got third and I’m fourth, so we’re in a good position, although we’d always love to be first and second. This track is good for us in the races, but the risk-to-reward ratio is a little off in practice and qualifying. I’m riding hard but saving a bit for the race. I’m happy to be where we’re at right now. We’ll go back into the truck and look for improvements, but I’m not down on the day whatsoever. It’s a good start, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”



Herrin and Baz will both be out on track at 10:15 a.m. CDT on Saturday, June 15, vying for the Brainerd pole position.

Superbike racing action commences with race one at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday, with race two scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at 3:10 p.m. CDT.