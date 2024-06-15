WorldSBK Team returned to action at Misano World Circuit in Marco Simoncelli Italy

Gardner on the pace for GYTR GRT Yamaha at home in Misano

Remy Gardner was fourth quickest on the combined times as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action at the Misano World Circuit, Marco Simoncelli, Italy, for the fourth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo of Gardner and team-mate Dominique Aegerter mainly focused on race settings and distance in the first free practice session, showing decent speed and using the same set of tyres throughout. Gardner was ninth fastest with a time of 1’34.462 while his Swiss teammate was 13th on a 1’34.751.

Despite hotter conditions in Free Practice 2, the story was the same with Gardner and Aegerter prioritising race distance over quick lap times. Despite this, both riders were able to improve their performance in the latter stages of the session, with the #87 rider finishing the session third fastest at the chequered flag with a time of 1’33.921, placing him fourth overall on the combined timesheet. Aegerter was ninth with a time of 1’34.384.

Remy Gardner: 4th – 1’33.921

“The grip today was a bit lower compared to the test we had at the end of May, but at the end we were able to pull out some good laps; our Friday was a good one. Of course it’ll be important to have a good qualifying to start in a good position, here in Misano starting grid position is important to build a solid race, which is our goal. Overall I’m satisfied with the job done, the team made a good work and we’ll be pushing hard to make further improvements tomorrow and I cannot wait to see all the people coming to Misano to support us!”

Dominique Aegerter: P10 – 1’34.384

“The day overall was a decent one, we tried also the new tyres we have for this weekend and the general feeling was good. Testing here two weeks ago gave us the opportunity to start with a good base setup and weather conditions were great to race. We’re aware that there’s still some margin to improve, we’ll work very hard to improve our performance tomorrow and it’ll be important to make a good qualifying to have a good race, we’re confident that we can make a good job here in Italy!”