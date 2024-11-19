2024 World Champions: Ducati’s best ever MotoGP season in numbers

November 19, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on 2024 World Champions: Ducati’s best ever MotoGP season in numbers

Ducati-Logo-2017

• Ducati won the MotoGP™ World Title for the third consecutive season, with Jorge Martín riding the Desmosedici GP24 for the Pramac Racing team.
• This is the fourth Riders’ World Title for the Borgo Panigale factory in the premier class, following those of Casey Stoner in 2007 and Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023.
• For the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in its history in MotoGP, Ducati won the Constructors’ World Championship, scoring a total of 722 points—an impressive 327 points ahead of the runner-up.
• Thanks to Enea Bastianini’s victory at the Emilia-Romagna GP, Ducati became the only European brand to surpass the 100-win mark in MotoGP. By the end of the 2024 season, Ducati had achieved 106 victories in the premier class.
Ducati won 19 out of the 20 Grand Prix races on the 2024 calendar, setting an all-time record for both Ducati and MotoGP. Of these 19 wins, 17 were consecutive.
• Four Ducati riders scored victories this season: Francesco Bagnaia (11), Jorge Martín (3), Marc Márquez (3), and Enea Bastianini (2).
Ducati set a new record with 53 podium finishes, ten more than the previous season.
The Borgo Panigale manufacturer monopolized the podium on 14 occasions this year (a record), bringing its total number of top-class podium sweeps to 23.
• Ducati achieved a streak of 66 consecutive MotoGP races in which at least one Ducati rider finished in the Top 3.
• Six Ducati riders finished on the podium at least once this season: Jorge Martín (16), Francesco Bagnaia (16), Marc Márquez (10), Enea Bastianini (9), Alex Márquez (1), and Marco Bezzecchi (1).
• Ducati has had at least one bike on the front row of the grid in 80 consecutive races.
• Ducati secured 16 pole positions during the 2024 MotoGP season. In the Indonesia GP, Ducati also achieved its 100th Top-Class pole position.

About Michael Le Pard 11231 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles