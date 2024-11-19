2024 World Champions: Ducati’s best ever MotoGP season in numbers

• Ducati won the MotoGP™ World Title for the third consecutive season, with Jorge Martín riding the Desmosedici GP24 for the Pramac Racing team.

• This is the fourth Riders’ World Title for the Borgo Panigale factory in the premier class, following those of Casey Stoner in 2007 and Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023.

• For the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in its history in MotoGP, Ducati won the Constructors’ World Championship, scoring a total of 722 points—an impressive 327 points ahead of the runner-up.

• Thanks to Enea Bastianini’s victory at the Emilia-Romagna GP, Ducati became the only European brand to surpass the 100-win mark in MotoGP. By the end of the 2024 season, Ducati had achieved 106 victories in the premier class.

• Ducati won 19 out of the 20 Grand Prix races on the 2024 calendar, setting an all-time record for both Ducati and MotoGP. Of these 19 wins, 17 were consecutive.

• Four Ducati riders scored victories this season: Francesco Bagnaia (11), Jorge Martín (3), Marc Márquez (3), and Enea Bastianini (2).

• Ducati set a new record with 53 podium finishes, ten more than the previous season.

• The Borgo Panigale manufacturer monopolized the podium on 14 occasions this year (a record), bringing its total number of top-class podium sweeps to 23.

• Ducati achieved a streak of 66 consecutive MotoGP races in which at least one Ducati rider finished in the Top 3.

• Six Ducati riders finished on the podium at least once this season: Jorge Martín (16), Francesco Bagnaia (16), Marc Márquez (10), Enea Bastianini (9), Alex Márquez (1), and Marco Bezzecchi (1).

• Ducati has had at least one bike on the front row of the grid in 80 consecutive races.

• Ducati secured 16 pole positions during the 2024 MotoGP season. In the Indonesia GP, Ducati also achieved its 100th Top-Class pole position.