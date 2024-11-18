New 2025 Suzuki Motorcycles: Superior value by Focusing on the Customer!

Inflation, price gouging, surge pricing, scalping, it all adds up to higher costs for you for everything and motorcycles are no exception. Well, TMW has some great news, Suzuki is fighting back and their new 2025 Suzuki Motorcycles offer Superior value by focusing on the customer! Imagine that. This week we have 25 new motorcycle models, all quite affordable for today. If you are looking for an adventure bike, 650cc, 800cc or 1050cc, Suzuki has you with their 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE, V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 800DE Adventure (new), V-Strom 800DE, V-Strom 800 Touring (new), V-Strom 800, V-Strom 650XT Adventure, V-Strom 650XT or V-Strom 650. What about a brand new Supermoto? 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4SM or the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S both new for this year. Sportbike? 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Standard or Street Sport? Suzuki has a whole buffet of choices: 2025 Suzuki Katana, GSX-S1000GX+, GSX-S1000GX, GSX-S1000GT+, GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000A, GSX-S1000, GSX-8R, GSX-8S, GSX-S125, SV650X ABS, SV650 ABS or GSX-S125.

See this is easy and easy to recommend when you have bikes that are all affordable, fun and good. Pick one or two, buy some hard bags, bike accessories, motorcycle gear and still save hundreds or thousands over the competition.

Now let’s see more manufacturers offer something called… affordable pricing where you think about the customer rather than profit. An old fashioned idea and I must be old fashioned myself as I like it. Don’t you?

Let’s dig into the models right here on Total Motorcycle, not only is each model simply and easily on one page but so are all our thousands of other 2024 and 2025 models too from dozens of manufacturers!

Adventure

Today calls for a sunny ride on the highway while tomorrow might be a bold departure from the beaten path, but that’s a bridge you’ll cross when you come to it.

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 1050

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure – New model (Canada)

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring – New model

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

– 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650

Supermoto

Suzuki DR-Z400SM SuperMoto bikes deliver specialized thrills by infusing off-road soul into a narrow, lightweight package.

– 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4SM – New model

– 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S – New model

Sportbike

When the original Suzuki GSX-R750 arrived, the modern sportbike was born. It brought to the streets a bold, new riding experience that reshaped motorcycling into the pursuit of performance that it is today.

– 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa

Standard / Sport

Suzuki street bikes set an impressive standard for all-around rideability and fun. Here, you’ll find motorcycles bred for maximum enjoyment by a maximum variety of riders.

– 2025 Suzuki Katana – (Global)

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX+ – New model

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ – New model

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000A

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-8S

– 2025 Suzuki GSX-S125

– 2025 Suzuki SV650X ABS

– 2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS

Suzuki Unveils the All-New DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the all-new DR-Z4S dual-purpose model and DR-Z4SM supermoto model*1 at the EICMA 2024 (Milan Show), which is being held in Milan, Italy from 5 to 10 November 2024*2. Sales for the DR-Z4S will start from April 2025, and the DR-Z4SM from May 2025 in each country, primarily in North America and Europe.

The new DR-Z4S is a dual-purpose model that can be enjoyed in wide range of situations from city to serious off-road riding. The new DR-Z4SM is a supermoto model that allows riders to enjoy various types of riding from daily use to racetrack.

Both models comply with emission, noise and brake regulations without sacrificing agile handling and smooth engine characteristics from low rpm through to the high end.

The newly installed electronic control systems S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) adopts Suzuki Traction Control System including G (gravel) mode, SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) and ABS OFF mode to best suit riders’ level of skill and road conditions. In addition to an aggressive styling design, it has a modern look with LED lights and LCD instrument panel.

The new DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM have the optimised tires and dimensions so that each model provides excellent riding performance for the dual-purpose and supermoto models.

<Comment from Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki>

Since we started the motorcycle business in 1952, we have followed our mission statement, “Develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer.” We will continue to address the motorcycle industry’s growth with all our might, provide attractive motorcycles that meet our customer’s needs and pursue further growth in our motorcycle business.

2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+: A TRUE GT TOUR DE FORCE.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+…

Sharp lines. A radical new face featuring a low-slung nose. Fit and finish that exudes beauty and quality. Every aspect of the design visually expresses what you expect of a grand tourer, from superbike performance potential to the sophistication of aerodynamic efficiency, advanced control systems, and smartphone connectivity. Whether touring long distances fully loaded with a passenger on the back or popping out for an exciting solo ride, the GT is the ride you have been looking for. It’s a true GT Tour de Force.

Now, exclusively from Suzuki Canada, equip your GSX-S1000GT model with quality-tested ultimate touring enhancements: a roomy side case set and wind buffering, aerodynamic windscreen.

The Smart Sports Tourer

2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX+: THE SUPREME SPORT CROSSOVER.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX+…

Imagine having the superbike-level performance, confidence-inspiring controllability, optimized comfort, functionality, connectivity and attention to detail one expects of a premium sport-touring experience. Combine that with the versatile capabilities of sport adventure tourers, which are based in features such as a comfortable upright riding position, long front and rear wheel travel, increased ground clearance and new technologies that include Suzuki’s first electronic suspension. What you get is the GSX-S1000GX+ — the supreme sport crossover that introduces an exciting new expression of luxurious riding comfort and pleasure.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S…

YOUR WORLD. YOUR PLAYGROUND.

Equipped with a punchy, new single-cylinder engine tuned for low-down torque and responsive power delivery, a new chassis for superior handling, and a cutting-edge electronics package tailored for off-road adventures, the all-new DR-Z4S is ready to turn your world into your playground.

DUAL SPORT PERFORMANCE

2025 Suzuki DR-Z4SM: YOUR STREETS. YOUR PLAYGROUND.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4SM…

With the introduction of the DR-Z400SM in 2005, Suzuki expanded its lineup to include a new street-tuned offering that was fun to ride and ready to take on any street or SuperMoto track. Based upon the established and reliable DR-Z400S dual sport and propelled by the same powerful, torque-rich liquid-cooled DOHC, 398cc 4-stroke engine in a light, agile chassis with beefy sportbike tires, the DR-Z400SM SuperMoto soon had a multitude of fans from a variety of rider demographics.

As it was with DR-Z400S dual sport fans, the DR-Z400SM SuperMoto fans wanted their motorcycle to maintain its character and performance but gain new Suzuki technology and features. Suzuki complied with a new, modern SuperMoto that tapped into the DR-Z legacy; the 2025 DR-Z4SM.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring: BORN TO EXPLORE.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring…

Journey without limits. Equipped with 3-Piece Aluminium Luggage as Standard, a rugged steel frame, fully adjustable 220mm travel suspension, a 21” front wheel and 220mm ground clearance. Conquer new ground with an all-new, torque loaded 776cc 270° crank parallel twin engine. Equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter, 5” colour TFT display, traction control with gravel mode and switchable ABS the V-Strom 800DE Tour is ready for anything.

All Roads Merge

The V-STROM 800 combines optimum performance with comfort and handling ease that make even the longest rides all the more enjoyable. Highly controllable and agile, it is also fun and practical in daily use around town. As capable on the highway as it is on back roads and country trails, the V-STROM 800 gives you the freedom to choose your own path. It is your all-access pass to adventure riding.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure: COMFORTABLE RIDING IN ALL SITUATIONS.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure…

Break New Ground with V-STROM 800DE Adventure

Building on the ground-breaking performance and riding capabilities of V-Strom, the V-Strom 800DE Adventure combines new features with the versatility and functionality riders have come to expect from V-Strom.

V-Strom 800DE Adventure offers comfort in all riding scenarios with superior performance on paved roads and gravel alike.