30th Career Podium in MXGP Lombok for Yamaha Racer

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff powered through sweltering heat and humidity to clinch his third podium finish in 2023 at the 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lombok, Indonesia. The Flying Dutchman managed to hold off a tough challenge from teammate Jeremy Seewer after an electrifying battle down to the wire in the final race. Coldenhoff held strong, claiming third place in both races for a third overall finish, while Seewer finished 4-4 for fourth. Presented with a jumpy, lengthy, fast-paced circuit at an all-new location in Indonesia, Coldenhoff and Seewer arrived at the Lombok circuit optimistic for good results. The brand-new track gave a decent first impression with its soft surface and ‘fun’ track layout. In Race One, Seewer went bar-to-bar with Romain Febvre around turn one but was quickly shuffled back to fourth after a frantic first lap. Coldenhoff got off to a top-five start and put in a phenomenal ride to finish third after capitalizing on the errors of Seewer and Ruben Fernandez, while mistakes spoiled Seewer’s hopes of a top-three finish and he ultimately secured fourth after a fast and furious battle with Fernandez. In Race Two, Coldenoff powered his YZ450FM to an incredible Fox Holeshot, his third of the season, and fended off Seewer’s relentless last lap pursuit to claim his 30th career podium. Despite an exceptional performance, Seewer finished fourth in both races for fourth overall. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team will now return to Europe for a weekend off before heading to Loket, Czech Republic, for the 12th round, which will take place on July 15th and 16th. Glenn Coldenhoff 3rd MXGP of Lombok, 40-points 5th MXGP Championship Standings, 390-points “In the end, I had a good weekend. I felt good here. The track was quite technical. We were all pretty close, and it was a hard battle, especially in the last race. It was a nice race. A good battle for the crowd and for the fans, and I am back on the podium, so it was a good weekend.” Jeremy Seewer 4th MXGP of Lombok, 36-points 4th MXGP Championship Standings, 414-points “There were some racing incidents this weekend that just broke my rhythm a little bit, and I think both of us ended up wasting energy. In both races, I lost time with this. I accept that I could have been better off the start, but just didn’t manage to get the rocket starts I’m used to. My riding was great. I have the speed and the fitness but made a bit too many mistakes. It’s disappointing to miss the podium or a potential win. But still, good points in the bag. We go back to Europe healthy and I am sure I will bounce back from this one.”