399 laps and 3rd place for Suzuki at Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 29.

UPDATE after 12 hours from the Circuit Bugatti during the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos.

Just past the halfway stage in the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance World Championship third and penultimate round in France, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team holds third position aboard their GSX-R1000.

Team riders Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Xavier Simeon had completed a total of 399 laps – three laps behind leaders Honda France as the race heads into toughest section throughout the night and into early morning; and as conditions continue to change.

So far, 15-time Endurance World Champions SERT have taken 11 pit-stops with the GSX-R1000, which is the equal lowest of all the teams, including the race leaders. One of their planned rider hand-overs was a lap-or-two early when initial race leader Black temporarily slid-off during his second stint in the drizzle, but amazingly got back out of the gravel in super-quick time without losing any real ground – rider and bike fortunately undamaged – and riding back to the pits and handing over to Masson.

The race so far has seen wet and dry conditions and many of the major teams have been caught out, including early leaders YART, who crashed out but are back in the race after fighting back to fifth position so far, as Honda France continue to lead by two laps ahead of defending World Champions SRC Kawasaki France.

Le Mans hour-by-hour position:

1 Hour: SERT 4th.

2 Hour: SERT 4th.

3 Hour: SERT 2nd.

4 Hour: SERT 3rd

5 Hour: SERT 3rd.

6 Hour: SERT 3rd.

7 Hour: SERT 3rd.

8 Hour: SERT 3rd.

9 Hour: SERT 3rd.

10 Hour: SERT 3rd.

11 Hour: SERT 3rd.

12 Hour: SERT 3rd.