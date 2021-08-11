Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to congratulate the nation’s top riders who earned a spot to compete last week at the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. It was an outstanding week for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Evan Ferry, who put himself into an elite category of racers who came away with two National Championships in 2021.

Ferry, a Florida native, all but dominated the week as he captured three of the six moto wins between the 125cc (12-17) B/C and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C classes. In the end, he claimed victory in the 125cc division by virtue of 2-1-1 finishes and another win in Schoolboy 1 with 1-2-2 moto scores for the week.

Joining Ferry on the list of champions is Arizona’s Julien Beaumer, who raced his way to a 450 B Limited Championship with a moto-win and a pair of podium finishes (3-2) in the class. Southern California rider Vincent Wey claimed a pair of moto-wins en route to claiming the 65cc (10-11) to a National Championship, while Texas native Kyleigh Stallings swept the Girls (11-16) class with impressive 1-1-1 finishes. Rounding out Husqvarna Motorcycles success week of racing is off-road racing icon Mike Brown, who swept the Senior (45+) class with three moto-wins in his home state of Tennessee.

2021 HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS



Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: #75 Evan Ferry, Largo, Fla., Husqvarna (1-2-2)

125cc (12-17) B/C: #75 Evan Ferry, Largo, Fla., Husqvarna (2-1-1)

450 B Limited: #29 Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu, Ariz., Husqvarna (1-3-2)

65cc (10-11): #27 Vincent Wey, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (3-1-1)

Girls (11-16): #21 Kyleigh Stallings, Austin, Texas, Husqvarna (1-1-1)

Senior (45+): #33 Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., Husqvarna (1-1-1)