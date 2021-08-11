Victory and adversity 2021 Endurance World Championship

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC SEASON UPDATE

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 10.

After two rounds of the 2021 Endurance World Championship, Yoshimura SERT Motul have enjoyed victory and also adversity.

At the opening round of four of EWC 2021 at Le Mans, France in June, team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and Kazuki Watanabe pulled off an incredible victory aboard the Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

At the second round at Estoril, Portugal in July, the team had to recover from a series of crashes, but heroically fought back through the pack during the 12-hour event and currently hold fourth in points, just 11 points behind the series leaders.

