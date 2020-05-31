AMA SUPERBIKE BOBBY FONG MAKES IMPRESSIVE DEBUT FOR M4 ECSTAR SUZUKI

May 31, 2020

AMA SUPERBIKE BOBBY FONG MAKES IMPRESSIVE DEBUT FOR M4 ECSTAR SUZUKI

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 30.

As Superbike racing returned to the AMA/ MotoAmerica series after lockdown, new M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong made an impressive Superbike debut aboard his GSX-R1000 to finish just off the podium after leading the race mid-distance.

With the Road America Circuit closed to the public because of the crisis, the 29-year-old reigning Supersport Champion was always in the leading group from the start, moving into the lead at the mid-way point, but finishing a fraction of a second from the podium.

Team-mate and 2010 Moto2 World Champion / 2017 MotoAmerica Champion Toni Elias was moving forward and holding fifth until he was forced out with five laps to go.

