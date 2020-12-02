American Flat Track thrilled to announce return of action-packed Labor Day weekend 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 1, 2020) – After an astounding exhibition of the most exciting Mile racing on the 2020 circuit, Progressive American Flat Track and Kiesow Racing are thrilled to announce the return of an action-packed Labor Day weekend with the Memphis Shades Springfield Mile I and II as doubleheader events on September 4 and 5, 2021.

Fans this season were treated to back-to-back days of the legendary Springfield Mile, a true test of speed, stamina and skill for AFT’s championship contenders. A wildly successful weekend for both fans and the series, Progressive AFT is pleased to repeat this doubleheader model for the upcoming season.

Another exciting development, 22-year sponsor of the Springfield Mile Memphis Shades, the industry leader in fairings, windshields and other aftermarket motorcycle accessories, has increased its support to event entitlement for the 105th and 106th runnings of this historic event. Fans looking to upgrade their two-wheeled machines should visit www.memphisshades.com today.

Ticket sales for the 2021 Memphis Shades Springfield Mile I and II will open on January 4, 2021. Fans may secure their admission either by calling (217) 632-0277 or visiting www.springfieldmile.org.

Progressive AFT will continue to release developments to the 2021 event schedule in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Progressive AFT news and social media channels for the latest developments in America’s Original Extreme Sport.

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit the Official Progressive AFT Merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch Progressive American Flat Track

NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. The complete schedule for Progressive AFT on NBCSN can be viewed at http://www.americanflattrack.com/events-nbcsn/. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold – the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace – is a cornerstone of Progressive AFT’s digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all Progressive AFT content.

About Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. For more information on Progressive American Flat Track, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, check us out on Instagram, live stream the events with TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and catch all the Progressive American Flat Track racing action on NBCSN.