Awesome long hill climbs at AMA East Hare Scrambles

The weather conditions were ideal in Martinsville for the second leg of the AMA East Hare Scrambles, hosted by VXCS. There was light rain on Thursday which created the perfect traction for Sunday’s race. A talented group of riders participated in the event and after the first lap Beta Racing was running 1, 2, 3 with Max, Thorn, and Kyle. Both Thorn and Max ran into bad luck. Max hitting a tree stump on a pass, and Thorn out of the race when a stick displaced a wire leaving him without power. That handed Beta support rider Kyle McDonal the lead. He battled his way to the checkered flag to finish in first place. In the Women’s A/B division, Rachel Gutish put on a masterclass of riding. She led from start to finish with a comfortable margin. This is Rachel’s second win of the season. Congrats Rachel and Kyle.
Results
Kyle McDonal – 1st Place – Pro Class
Rachel Gutish – 1st Place – Women A/B Class
Max Fernandez – 9th Place – Pro Class
Thorn Devlin – 12th Place – Pro Class
Kyle McDonal
Factory 430 RR
“I got off the line well but caught another rider’s back tire in the 2nd turn that put me on the ground. But I got up and I came through the first lap in 3rd with Max and Thorn right in front of me. We had a good pace going until they both had a problem, which left me battling with Norwood for the lead. At the start of the third lap, he blew a turn and I was able to regain the lead. From there I tried to stay smooth in the technical sections and push hard. My bike was awesome on the long hill climbs and I’m just having a good time on the 430RR this year.”
Rachel Gutish
Factory 300 RR
“I’m very happy to earn my second win of the season at the AMA East Hare Scramble. I led from start to finish, and was able to pull a considerable gap on my competition. The course was just the way I like it: technical and rough, with lots of tree roots and rocks getting exposed as the race went on.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“I had a rough weekend, got off the start in 6th, and was able to make my way into the lead about halfway through the first lap. From there I just tried to learn the track. Near the end of the second lap, I had had a problem and rode out the race the best I could to salvage points. Hoping for some better luck this weekend. I’d like to thank the whole team for their hard work!”
Thorn Devlin
Factory 350 RR
“Not the result we wanted this weekend. The bike was running well and we were in 2nd place after the first lap. But ran into some bad luck that forced me out of the race. On to the next race where hopefully we’ll have some better luck.”
