Back on track at Circuit of The Americas Austin Texas for the Americas MotoGP

The Ducati Lenovo Team flies overseas for the Grand Prix of The Americas, the fifteenth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Texas) this weekend. The Grand Prix is back on the calendar after being cancelled in 2020 due to the crisis, and it will be the last to be contested outside Europe for this season. Introduced to the Championship in 2013, the Texan race track has seen Ducati score four podiums so far, including the most recent taken by Jack Miller, third with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team in 2019.



Fresh off the back of his two consecutive wins at Aragón and at his home track of Misano, Francesco Bagnaia arrives in the United States determined to maintain the positive momentum he had in the last two races. The Italian rider will look forward to continuing to shorten the gap in the overall standings, which currently sees him second, 48 points behind leader Quartararo when only four races remain until the end of the season. Jack Miller, fifth at Aragón and in the last Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, aims to return to fight for the top positions at the Texan track, which in the previous edition of the GP of the Americas had seen him on the podium.



After the first fourteen races of the season, the Australian rider is fifth in the overall standings. Ducati leads the Constructors’ Championship, while the Ducati Lenovo Team occupies second place in the Teams’ classification.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (186 points)

“These days of rest before the race in the United States and after the Misano test were useful for me to recharge and let the two victories sink in, especially the last one taken at my home track! Both in Aragón and Misano, I felt comfortable on the bike right from Friday’s free practices, and in general, my feeling on the Desmosedici has been very positive in the last two races. I hope to have the same feeling here in Austin and be as competitive this weekend. The gap in the Championship is still big, and there are only four races left, so it will be crucial to be consistent and bring home as many points as possible”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (140 points)

“I’m thrilled to be back racing in the United States. I like the track here in Austin, and I was on the podium the last time we raced here in 2019, so I hope to repeat that this year. In the last race at Misano and in the two days of testing that we had last week at the same track, I had really good feelings on the bike, so I’m confident heading into this GP, and I am aiming of fighting for a good result here in America”.



Circuit Information



Country: United States

Name: Circuit of The Americas

Fastest Lap: Marquez (Honda), 2’02.135 (162.4 km/h) – 2015

Circuit Record: Marquez (Honda), 2’03.575 (160.6 km/h) – 2014

Top Speed: Crutchlow (Honda), 347,7 km/h – 2018

Track Length: 5.513 km

Race Distance: 20 laps (110.3 km)

Corners: 20 (11 left, 9 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° Rins (Suzuki), 2° Rossi (Yamaha), 3° Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Márquez (Honda), 2:03.787 (160,3 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda), 2:04.277 (159,6 km/h)



Rider Information



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 167 (112 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia



Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 146 (41 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 12 (2 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 10 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (186 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (140 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (275 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (326 points)