2025 Husqvarna: Fully Redesigned for 2025!

Husqvarna Amps Up the Enduro Ante! Get ready, off-road aficionados, for 2025 Husqvarna is revving up the excitement with the announcement of its eight-model enduro lineup for 2025. The TE125 is making a comeback, and it’s not alone. No matter if your preference is 2-stroke models or 4-stroke models, every model in Husqvarna’s 2025 lineup is getting a performance and reliability boost, thanks to the newly integrated Brembo components. Plus Swedish-Inspired Graphics, Aluminum Swingarms, Ergonomic Bodywork, Chromium Molybdenum Frame, WP XACT Suspension, Off-road Control Unit and LED headlight are just some of the new features.

Husqvarna 2025 enduro range is more than just motorcycles; it’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and the spirit of off-road adventure!

Electric

– 2025 Husqvarna EE2

Motocross 2-Stroke

– 2025 Husqvarna TC300 – New model

– 2025 Husqvarna TC250

– 2025 Husqvarna TC150 – New model

– 2025 Husqvarna TC125

– 2025 Husqvarna TC65

– 2025 Husqvarna TC50

Motocross 4-Stroke

– 2025 Husqvarna FC450

– 2025 Husqvarna FC350

– 2025 Husqvarna FC250

Enduro 2-Stroke

– 2025 Husqvarna TE300

– 2025 Husqvarna TE250

– 2025 Husqvarna TE150

– 2025 Husqvarna TE125 – New model

Enduro 4-Stroke

– 2025 Husqvarna FE501s

– 2025 Husqvarna FE450

– 2025 Husqvarna FE350s

Cross County

– 2025 Husqvarna FX450 – More details to come (photos only)

– 2025 Husqvarna FX350

– 2025 Husqvarna TX300

Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven machines for the new model year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting, new 2-stroke models added to the range – the TC 150 and TC 300.

Based upon the class-leading TC 125, the new TC 150 bridges the gap between the TC 125 and the TC 250. Offering improved overall power and a considerable boost to the torque, the TC 150 is the perfect machine for racers looking to gain an advantage when competing against 250 cc 4-stroke machines. Assembled with race-tested components throughout and providing all riders with confidence-inspiring handling, the TC 150 certainly strengthens the 2-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The same philosophy applies to the new TC 300. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc 4-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Undoubtedly, the TC 300 sets a new benchmark for motocross machinery, delivering the ultimate combination of unsurpassed power and rideability within a lightweight construction.

The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.

The latest generation frame ensures all seven models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight, and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally, and exclusive to the three 4-stroke machines, new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.

Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals, and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new, Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.

All models are expertly crafted with the latest technology and rider aids, in addition to featuring an extensive list of premium aftermarket components to ensure each machine delivers best-in-class rideability. New for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tyres, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.

2025 Husqvarna: Fully Redesigned for 2025!

Technical highlights:

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

New Swedish-inspired graphics for a distinctive look

Revised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and improves the durability of the chain slider

Competition-orientated start/stop button

Bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for enhanced control

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for refined anti-squat behaviour

High-performance GSK discs deliver superior stopping power

Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines provides class-leading power and rideability

FE 250 and FE 350 powered by DOHC engines for class-leading torque and peak power

Quickshifter ensures smooth upshifts on 4-stroke models, even under heavy load

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer progressive damping and predictable handling

WP XACT rear shock features a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control on 4-stroke models

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics

High performance LED headlight for exceptional light output

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery on all models

Enduro riders can continue to perform at their best in all conditions by wearing the latest Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. The extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing offers a solution for those looking to compete in comfort, even on the longest of days riding.