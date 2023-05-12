Bad crash forced Ducati to interrupt first day of WorldSSP testing

Two days of testing concluded at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team Unpredictable weather gave the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team the chance to carry out one day of work at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” in completely dry conditions. On Day-2, however, rain alternated with sunshine, allowing the riders to ride consistently on both slick and rain tires.

On Day-1 Alvaro Bautista completed 87 laps on his Ducati Panigale V4R, working on the set-up ahead of the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round (scheduled for 2 to 4 June) and then tested – in agreement with Pirelli – the SCQ tire, with which he set the new circuit record with the time of 1’33’035. On Day-2 Bautista worked to find the feeling and get data with the rain tires before finishing the day regularly on the dry track.

A steady pace and in-depth set-up work also for Michael Rinaldi, who lapped consistently in the high 33s on Day -1, setting a best time of 1’33.708. For the Italian rider, too, there was differentiated work between dry and wet conditions on today’s action, which ended with 62 laps completed.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“On the first day, we did a really good job. Fortunately, the weather allowed us to ride in dry conditions. We worked on the setup without introducing any new solutions and I immediately found a good feeling. The fastest lap? Pirelli asked us to try the SCQ, which we don’t usually try often in testing. I was surprised by the durability of the tire as I managed to set the time on lap four. Today we also took advantage of the rain to collect data in the wet. We are ready for Misano, whatever the conditions”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We were lucky with the weather because the forecast was definitely worse. We completed a lot of laps, working on the set-up and the feeling was very positive. The race pace in dry conditions was strong, on the same level as Alvaro and Toprak (Razgatlioglu, Yamaha). One aspect we still have to improve on is the feeling with the new tire. With the used ones, on the other hand, things went very well. We also lapped in wet conditions to collect data that we can use in the future”.

WorldSSP

A bad crash forced Nicolò Bulega to interrupt the first day of testing – which ended with a super time of 1’37.010 – a few minutes before the lunch break. The clinic checkup the Italian rider underwent gave a negative result and Bulega returned to the track this morning for a few laps in wet conditions.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“We weren’t able to do many laps with the track dry also due to the crash. I have to admit though that the feeling was good right from the start and the times were extremely positive. We worked a little on the set-up and the race pace was strong. I’m still a bit sore after the crash and that’s why we decided to end the test early. But there is no doubt that I will be 100% for Misano”.