Endurocross Prescott Valley Top 5 results

The second round of the Endurocross series was in Prescott Valley, AZ. This was a hometown race for Max Gerston, and he definitely felt the support and energy in the arena. Gerston locked in and had another consistent performance by minimizing mistakes and steadily improving as the night went on. This result is his second top-five finish in as many races, he will look to continue his strong confident riding into the next round as the series now heads to Idaho.
Results:
Max Gerston » 5th Place » 6-7-5 » EX Pro
300 RR Race Edition
“Round 2 of the EnduroCross series in Prescott Valley was an absolute blast. Racing in front of my hometown crowd, with the added bonus of seeing my students cheering me on, made it all the more special. The energy was electric, and it pushed me to stay consistent throughout the day. With this solid result behind me, I’m feeling confident and motivated heading into the next round in Idaho Falls. The goal remains the same: keep improving, stay consistent, and keep having fun out there.”
