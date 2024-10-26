Endurocross Prescott Valley Top 5 results

Gerston Grabs another Top Five Finish The second round of the Endurocross series was in Prescott Valley, AZ. This was a hometown race for Max Gerston, and he definitely felt the support and energy in the arena. Gerston locked in and had another consistent performance by minimizing mistakes and steadily improving as the night went on. This result is his second top-five finish in as many races, he will look to continue his strong confident riding into the next round as the series now heads to Idaho.