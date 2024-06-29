Pramac Racing and Ducati Corse to part ways at the end of the 2024 MotoGP season

Ducati Corse wants to thank Pramac Racing for their excellent work since 2005 as Ducati’s factory-supported MotoGP team.

In these 20 years of collaboration, Paolo Campinoti’s team has contributed to the sporting growth of Ducati and its riders in the premier class, achieving 8 victories, 55 podiums, and 20 pole positions. In addition, the Pramac Racing team won the Teams’ World Title in 2023 and, with its results, contributed to Ducati’s four Constructors’ World Titles in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Claudio Domenicali (Ducati CEO):

“I want to personally thank Paolo Campinoti for all the years we have worked together. We have achieved great results with passion and enthusiasm but, above all, in an atmosphere of great respect and collaboration. Unfortunately, we were not able to find a solution to extend this partnership further, but the esteem and friendship that bind us are totally intact and will continue over time. Best of luck for the future to Paolo and his team.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager):

“I want to thank Paolo Campinoti and the Pramac Racing team for all the commitment, dedication, and great work we have done together in these 20 years of collaboration. Our relationship started in 2005, and we have achieved important milestones together. Pramac Racing was the first independent Ducati team to win a race in MotoGP and won the Teams’ World Title in 2023, as well as the Best Independent Team Title several times. We are sorry that we cannot continue together in the future. Now, however, we have to stay focused on the present: we will do our best to support Pramac Racing, Jorge Martín and Franco Morbidelli until the end so that we can achieve other important goals this season.”