Big night for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna at AMA EnduroCross Glen Helen

It was a big night for Colton Haaker and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team as the back-to-back AMA EnduroCross Champion clinched his fourth-career title with a solid podium finish at Tuesday’s series finale at Glen Helen Raceway.

Coming into the uncertainty of having a race season in 2020, Haaker remained focused on the task at hand as he diligently prepared for a title defense. With a compact six-race series, Haaker prevailed through every obstacle to ultimately claim the most overall wins of any rider in 2020 with three, while also claiming two second-place finishes and one third to round out a consistent performance all-around.

Coming into the finale, Haaker only needed a sixth-place or better to wrap up the championship but in true form he raced his way to pole position as the only rider to set a sub-minute laptime during the day’s hot laps. In race one, Haaker got off to a second-place start where he immediately applied pressure to the leader on lap one. He fell victim to the slick course conditions early on, dropping him to third, and from there he rode cautiously to finish on the race-one podium in third.

In race two, Haaker got off to a decent jump with the inverted start, where he came through the rock section around mid-pack on the opening lap. He made a mistake in the next corner just before the tire tower and he consequently dropped to the back of the pack. Rounding lap one in 13th, Haaker put forth a valiant charge to overtake second in the final laps but he got stuck in the k-rail section and lost a position to ultimately finish third.

In race three, he got off to a second-place start and battled for the lead in the first few laps. He settled into a solid second early on before engaging in battle with Cody Webb around the mid-way point. With the championship goal in mind, Haaker focused on maintaining a steady pace to ultimately finish third in the final moto as he captured his fourth-career AMA EnduroCross Championship.



Colton Haaker:“Tonight, I was pushing as hard as I felt like I needed to on an oversaturated track. It was really wet in the first moto so I took it easy and let the race come to me and finished third. I ultimately finished third in each moto but each race I got more comfortable with being in the position I was in. You just had to be smart out there. This year was really tough for me, I had a bulged disc in my back at Round 2 and since then I’ve been fighting it really hard but I’m happy to come away with my fourth title.”

Team Manager, Timmy Weigand:“I am really proud of how Colton won this championship. I have been there for all of his championships and I know this one didn’t come easy. He was dominant, but had to overcome a lot of adversity and dig deep at each round, as true champions do. Congratulations to Colton and the entire Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team on a great season.”

Husqvarna-Motorcycles supported rider, Noah Kepple, raced his way to 7-5-4 moto scores on Tuesday to earn his best finish of the season in fifth overall. At the end of the six-race series, Kepple secured sixth overall in the Super Pro Class Championship.

Super Pro Class Results – Round 6

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 1-2-1

2. Cody Webb, Sherco, 2-1-2

3. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-3-3

…

5. Noah Kepple, Husqvarna, 7-5-4

Super Pro Class Championship Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 139 points

2. Cody Webb, 131 points

3. Trystan Hart, 130 points

…

6. Noah Kepple, 88 points