2025 Ducati Panigale Line: Complete Rethink of Design

With the new Panigale, Ducati pushes the limits of road super sports bikes even further. Introducing the completely new 2025 Ducati Panigale Line with a Complete Rethink of the Design: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2, 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, 2025 Ducati Panigale V4, 2025 Ducati Panigale V4S and 2025 Ducati Panigale V4R! The new Panigale V4 has undergone a complete rethink in terms of design, technical base

and ergonomics while the Panigale V2 celebrates the culmination of Ducati’s twin-cylinder engine evolution that defined an era.

Panigale: A bike that arouses wonder at first glance, it allows those who ride it to experience the sensations of a professional rider, a motorbike capable of amplifying the riding skills of its rider with seven out of eight riders were able to win at least one race in 2023.

The seventh generation of Ducati superbike marks an important turning point with aerodynamic design inspired by the legendary Ducati 916 and today’s MotoGP bikes. The riding position of the new Panigale V4 was developed with the dual objective of guaranteeing maximum integration of the rider. The Panigale V4, more powerful and lighter than the previous model, was created to give enthusiasts unparalleled sensations. New stiffness targets for the frame and swingarm to be able to exploit the full potential of the new slick tires used in Superbike. And last but not least in new features is the MotoGP dashboard, a completely new setup.

Unfortunately, all this does not come cheap. The base 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 starts at $18,595 USD and the base 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 at $25,995 USD and goes all the way up to $45,495. A very steep entry ticket price versus the competition.

Over the past few years, Ducati motorcycles have been getting more and more unaffordable and while Ducati has improved in many aspects, we would recommend looking first at the competition for maximum performance value for your dollar. The 2024 BMW S1000RR $18,295; 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition $18,799; 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ $18,649; 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 $18,399 and the very collectable 2024 Aprilia RSV4 Factory SE-09 SBK 1100 $26,499 (vs the $45k of the V4R) would all be great choices.

Regardless if you choose Ducati or not, check out the latest 2024 Ducati and 2025 Ducati Motorcycles right here on Total Motorcycle! You are sure to find a Ducati motorbike that will suit both your needs and your budget.

2025 DUCATI PANIGALE V4 Line

With the new Panigale V4, Ducati pushes the limits of road super sports bikes even further. Born by profoundly evolving the bike that won the Superbike World Championship for two consecutive years, the new Panigale V4 has undergone a complete rethink in terms of design, technical base

and ergonomics. A development that takes full advantage of the benefits deriving from the evolution of tires, aerodynamics and electronics, thanks also to the experience of Ducati Corse.

The incessant search for performance, typical of the world of racing competition, has also profoundly influenced the evolution of motorcycle design. In fact, on the new Panigale V4, style and technology are perfectly fused and aimed at the objective of improving performance. A bike that arouses wonder at first glance, a magical and irrational sensation that increases when you get on the saddle thanks to the technical solutions designed by the Ducati engineers. A true engineered marvel.

“Ducati’s mission is to enrich people’s lives through technologically sophisticated motorcycles characterized by sensual beauty,” declared Claudio Domenicali when presenting the bike during the Ducati World Première. “Few bikes like the new Panigale V4, the seventh generation of Ducati

Superbikes, achieve this mission. A motorcycle that continues a history of successes and unforgettable models, and which represents the maximum expression of our values of Style, Sophistication and Performance.”

The new Panigale V4 is a motorcycle that allows those who ride it to experience the sensations of a professional rider thanks to unprecedented electronic solutions and technologies, largely derived from MotoGP. Solutions such as its V4 engine with desmodromic distribution and counter-rotating shaft, or chassis and electronics that are even closer to those of the official Desmosedici GPs. A motorbike capable of amplifying the riding skills of its rider, whether professional or amateur, offering him the confidence that allows him to push his limits forward in circuit riding.

A Panigale V4 that follows the evolutionary path traced by Ducati in MotoGP racing competition, where the Desmosedici has become the most desired bike in the category, with which, in 2023, seven out of eight riders were able to win at least one race.

The new Panigale V4 S weighs just 187 kg, two less than the previous model, and gains 0.5 hp despite the more restrictive Euro5+ homologation*. The technological innovations with which it is equipped, combined with these improvements, allowed a panel of riders of different abilities – from the fast amateur to the professional rider – to lower their best time by one full second during a comparative test carried out on the circuit of Cremona.

Integrated aerodynamic design

With the arrival of the seventh generation of Ducati sports bikes, from 851 to today, the development of the Ducati superbike marks an important turning point. From the previous approach, based on an aerodynamic package applied to a motorcycle with an already complete design, Ducati has moved on to a method of aerodynamic design work and integrated design, through a global vision in which the aerodynamic profiles fit seamlessly into the lines of the motorcycle.

The new fairing reduces aerodynamic resistance by 4% and protects the rider more effectively in a straight line, keeping him in a sort of “bubble” of calm air. The high-efficiency double-profile wings are perfectly integrated with the shapes of the front, maintaining the contribution in terms of downforce unchanged compared to the previous model. Moving back the leading edge of the fairing with respect to the front wheel makes the bike nimbler when changing direction at speed, while the improvement in the shape of the mudguard and the conveyor upstream of the radiators increases the effectiveness of the cooling system, particularly the oil cooler.

To design the new Panigale V4, the Centro Stile Ducati was inspired by the legendary Ducati 916. The designers’ objective was to take inspiration from the iconic motorcycle of the Borgo Panigale company and integrate the ergonomic and aerodynamic solutions of the Desmosedici GP, necessary to satisfy the current riding style on track. The side view of the new Panigale V4 finds that balance between front and rear typical of the 916, with a more horizontal general layout and more like that of the MotoGP bikes of recent years. The unmistakable line of the 916 was also the inspiration for designing the front light cluster, in which the assertive look is underlined by the double V-shaped DRL typical of Borgo Panigale sports bikes. Finally, the air intake is now single and central, hidden under the fairing, while the tail, wider and longer, increases roominess for the rider.

Ergonomics

The riding position of the new Panigale V4 was developed with the dual objective of guaranteeing

maximum integration of the rider into the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and improving control

of the vehicle in the most important phases of riding on the track. The seat-tank assembly, thanks

to greater roominess, offers more freedom of longitudinal movement and facilitates positioning

in the fairing, also thanks to a deep recess in the upper part which avoids interference with the

chin guard of the helmet.

At the same time, the rear area of the tank, combined with the side covers and the shape of the

seat, better support the rider during braking, entering and cornering phases without limiting body

movements in the other phases. The rider finds it easier to anchor himself with his knees to

counteract the deceleration and to lean out of the saddle once the motorbike is cornering, thus

reducing strain on the arms and therefore general fatigue. The footrests have been moved 10 mm

inwards compared to the current Panigale V4, increasing ground clearance and, by allowing the

rider to have his feet and legs positioned more internally, improving aerodynamic penetration.

Racing-derived engine

The Panigale V4, more powerful* and lighter than the previous model, was created to give

enthusiasts unparalleled sensations. Its engine, the Desmosedici Stradale, is strictly derived from

that of the Ducati MotoGP bike, with which it shares numerous technical solutions, starting with

the architecture. It is a 90° V4 with desmodromic distribution, counter-rotating shaft and Twin

Pulse timing, which gives the Panigale V4 a sound totally like that of the Desmosedici GP.

On the Desmosedici Stradale of the new Panigale V4 the distribution diagram has been revised,

with cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. The alternator and oil pump are the same

as the ones mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gearbox drum is the one used on the

Superleggera V4. The variable length intake horns have a greater excursion, with a value of 25 mm

in the short configuration (-10 mm) and 80 in the long one (+5 mm).

The Desmosedici Stradale engine, Euro5+ homologated, delivers 216 hp at 13,500 rpm and a

maximum torque of 12.3 Kgm at 11,250 rpm*. Values that increase in track configuration: by

adopting the Ducati Performance racing exhaust by Akrapovič the maximum power rises to 228 hp.

Chassis derived from MotoGP

The Panigale V4 has always been the road supersport bike closest to a MotoGP. In 2022, Francesco

Bagnaia recorded a best time of 1m35.8s during the Lenovo Race of Champions, a competition

approved by the FMI, on the Misano asphalt. A time less than 4 seconds away from the outright

MotoGP race record: 1m31.8s, set by Francesco Bagnaia himself on his Ducati Desmosedici GP.

To make the Panigale V4 even more competitive, Ducati Corse requested new stiffness targets for

the frame and swingarm to be able to exploit the full potential of the new slick tires used in Superbike.

Ducati Corse engineers defined the optimal lateral stiffness to maintain grip at lean angles now

over 60°, while at the same time maintaining high longitudinal stiffness values to exploit the

engine torque during acceleration and braking power when braking.

For this purpose, the Front Frame was modified and a new double-sided swingarm – Ducati Hollow

Symmetrical Swingarm – was developed; lightweight and with an innovative design, thanks to a

specific geometry, this allowed the position of the silencer under the engine to be maintained, a

unique solution in the global panorama of road super sports bikes. This solution confirms the

Ducati approach, based on style, sophistication and performance, capable of overcoming the

compromise between style and performance.

The new swingarm reduces lateral stiffness (-37% compared to the previous single-sided

swingarm) and weight thanks to the two large lightening slots, improving traction when exiting

corners and the rider’s feeling during acceleration. The swingarm-forged rear rim assembly weighs

2.7 kg less than the previous one and is more effective in putting power to the ground. On the

Panigale V4 S, the forged aluminum alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of

the Desmosedici GP, weigh only 2.95 and 4.15 kg for the front and rear respectively.

The Front Frame is lighter (3.47 kg compared to the previous 4.2) and has been remodulated in

terms of stiffness compared to the previous model (-40% laterally). As a result, it offers even more

confidence when leaning and is more effective when it comes to taking the apex and closing the

turn. The third generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX suspensions of the Panigale

V4 S broaden their range of adjustments, offering more comfortable settings for road use and are

more effective when riding between the curbs of a circuit. At the same time, the greater speed of

the hydraulic valves offers a more precise and accurate response in every riding situation.

The new Ducati Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Brembo

Hypure front brake callipers. Lighter (-60 grams per pair) and more high performing, the

Brembo Hypure callipers disperse the heat generated by braking more effectively, offering

more consistent performance, and therefore greater effectiveness for the rider in seeking his own

limits. Another important world premiere is the Race eCBS system, developed by Bosch in

collaboration with Ducati. In the levels dedicated to circuit use, the latter can activate the rear

brake according to strategies that reproduce the techniques of professional riders and therefore

experiment with the possibility of delaying the braking point on the track compared to the absence

of the system. In particular, the system continues to activate the rear brake even after releasing

the front brake when entering and cornering, as professionals manage to do using the handlebar control.

Ducati Vehicle Observer

The constant commitment to electronic innovation led Ducati to develop the Vehicle Observer

(DVO). The Ducati Vehicle Observer simulates the input of over 70 sensors, thus refining the

electronic control strategies, which can achieve unprecedented effectiveness in series production.

The extreme precision of this functionality in fact allows the controls to intervene in an almost

predictive manner to promptly satisfy the rider’s requests in the search for maximum performance.

The DVO, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, estimates the ground forces acting on the

motorcycle and the loads that it can bear in various riding conditions, integrating the information

from the IMU inertial platform in an even more accurate manner.

The 2025 Panigale V4 is equipped with a complete package of electronic controls: Ducati Traction

Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO,

Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The DQS 2.0 system uses a strategy based solely

on the angular position sensor of the gear drum, thus being able to use a gear shift rod without

microswitches and therefore offering the rider a more direct feeling with reduced travel.

MotoGP dashboard

The dashboard is completely new. The dimension of 6.9″ with an 8:3 aspect ratio offers maximum

readability without interfering with vision through the windshield in the fairing position. The

protective glass uses Optical Bonding technology to ensure optimal readability on a black

background even during the day.

On the new Panigale V4, the sensation of being on a Desmosedici GP is reinforced by the new

Track display on the dashboard. The interface dedicated to use on the track is in fact designed to

support the rider in the search for maximum performance. Thanks to the size and “wide” form

factor of the new dashboard, a series of new parameters can be displayed on one side of the screen:

• “g-Meter”, which indicates in real time the value of lateral acceleration when leaning, and

longitudinally during acceleration and braking.

• “Power&Torque”, which displays the percentage of power and torque delivered at that moment

compared to the maximum values available given the gear engaged.

• “Lean angle”, which shows the instantaneous lean angles accompanied by the level of throttle

opening and the pressure exerted on the brake.

The Info Mode Track can display chronological performance in real time. Taking advantage of the

GPS system, the dashboard displays lap times, and is capable of handling three splits, which can

be set by the rider using the flash button during the first session. The dashboard displays the split

times table, with T1, T2, or T3 icons indicating the performance obtained in that sector of the track

using the same colour codes – white, grey, orange, red – used in MotoGP.

The Road info mode is very clean, with great prominence given to the circular tachometer, placed

in the center and with the gear indicator inside. The left side of the screen is reserved for settings,

the navigator (if installed), the music player, smartphone management and accessory heated grips,

and the different functions available for each of these. On the right-hand side are the indications

for speed, time, water temperature and cruise control, if enabled. The dashboard dynamically

changes the distribution of space, moving the columns and redistributing the areas, to offer

maximum visibility to the functions you are currently using, such as the navigator.

Upon returning to the pits, the new DDL data acquisition completes the official rider experience.

The system, developed by 2D in collaboration with Ducati, records all the parameters relevant for

riding from the Panigale’s CAN bus line, cross-referencing them with a state-of-the-art GPS

system capable of drawing the trajectories travelled with great precision. The data can then be

analyzed using external software with templates and reports created by Ducati Corse, to perfect

your performance on the track.

The new Panigale V4, offered in single-seater configuration with a passenger kit available as an

accessory*, will arrive in dealerships in September 2024.

* Bike specifications and equipment may vary from market to market. Please refer to your local

dealer for further information

Integrated aerodynamic design

With the arrival of the seventh generation of Panigale, the evolutionary path of aesthetics marks an

important turning point, revising the proportions and the distribution of masses to free up the front area

and restore a more horizontal flyline, as happens on the MotoGP bikes of recent years.

This inspiration keeps the 916 and 1098 as main reference, two models that have marked Ducati history,

while at the same time integrating the aerodynamic component into the line. From the previous approach

based on an aerodynamic package applied retrospectively – a typical racing approach, where this component

undergoes constant evolution – we have moved on to an integrated planning and design method, in which

the lines of the motorbike find a natural completion in all the aerodynamic components.

The result is a Panigale V4 whose lines crystallize an instant of the tireless evolution typical of racing

competition, in which each component is shaped and optimized according to a global vision of the bike,

obtaining a result greater than the sum of the individual parts.

The Panigale V4 2025 regains the proportions and weight distribution of the Ducati 916, with less loaded

volumes on the front wheel and more balanced proportions between the front and rear, rebalancing the

fairing and tail. The front rises by 25 mm and the tail extends less upwards, with a side view that becomes

a point of contact between typically Ducati stylistic features and the MotoGP trend of recent years. The

front wheel arch is higher and the front light clusters gain greater visibility, by inserting the air intake under

the central area of the fairing and in this way maintaining the synthesis between functionality and

immediate recognition in Ducati’s stylistic canons. The whisker on the side of the plexiglass allows a higher

fairing to be defined, improving aerodynamic protection but allowing the lower line of the latter to descend

further towards the handlebars. The rear-view mirror supports are mounted inside the fairing to further

clean up the line of the motorbike, especially if you decide to remove them for track use.

The light clusters are of a new design. The front ones, which integrate the direction indicators*, fit perfectly

into the front thanks to their particularly small dimensions, obtained by adopting two compact LED modules

for high beam and low beam. The daytime light, integrated into the upper edge of the double headlight,

creates the effect of a frowning gaze which conveys the modern distinctive feature of Ducati sports bikes,

recalling, in this case too, the 916. Likewise, at the rear, the full-LED headlight unit is functionally divided

into two parts, generating a rear double C which thus regains the double element that characterized Ducati

icons such as the 916 and 1199.

The tank, particularly narrow in fit and characterized by a very clear shoulder, recalls the lines of the 916

while maintaining the capacity of 17 litres unchanged. The tail has a greater presence, it extends further

towards the rear area, allowing the length of the license plate holder to be reduced and to define a lower

passenger seat than the Panigale V4 2024. Both components have been designed to combine style and

functionality, improving ergonomics in sport riding.

The side view of the fairing is characterized by clean and functional lines, with a “cheek” whose function is

to extract hot air from the engine and move it away from the rider’s legs. Likewise, the vertical cut in the

lower part of the fairing and the extractor in the central area have been defined in the positioning and

curvature of the lines to improve the transfer of hot air from the oil and water radiators. The central area of

the fairing also has a structural support function for the radiator. The front mudguard, designed to maximize

aerodynamic efficiency, derives from the experience gained with the V21L prototype involved in the MotoE

World Championship.

The exhaust located under the engine keeps the stylistic imprint of sporty Ducati’s, maintaining the most

favorable positioning with a view to optimizing the center of gravity, and leaving the view of the new

double-sided swingarm free, which is also visually lightened by the large exhaust slots on both arms.

Aerodynamics

The aerodynamic development of the 2025 Panigale V4 saw the involvement of Ducati Corse technicians

and methodologies jointly with the Centro Stile and took over a year and a half in which CFD (Computational

Fluid Dynamics) analysis was combined with track feedback from Ducati test riders. The aerodynamics were

developed with the dual objective of increasing the drag coefficient, while optimizing the generation of

downforce by the wing profiles by integrating them into a harmonious and organic design.

The new aerodynamic configuration, designed to increase maximum speed on the track, improves the

already high efficiency of the previous Panigale V4. In fact, rolling resistance is reduced by 4% at the same

time as an increase in the air flow of the water and oil radiators, by 9 and 19% respectively, which guarantees

optimal operating conditions even in extreme circuit us. An objective achieved also thanks to the

introduction of an air deflector inspired by those used in MotoGP, which straightens the air flow near the oil

radiator, increasing its efficiency.

The design of the Panigale V4 2025 reduces the surface of the fairing in the side view, approaching what

happens today in MotoGP to increase air permeability in transverse direction. This solution, confirmed in

the feedback from the riders, makes the bike nimbler when changing direction at high speeds and less

influenced by side winds.

The new fairing, with a higher windshield, protects the rider more effectively in a straight line, keeping him

in that “bubble” of calm air that test riders talk about. The double profile wings, are perfectly integrated

with the shapes of the front, maintaining the same contribution in terms of downforce as the previous

model. Moving the leading edge of the fairing back with respect to the wheel makes the motorbike nimbler

when changing direction, while the improvement in the shape of the mudguard and the upstream conveyor

of the radiators increases the effectiveness of the cooling system, particularly the oil cooler. Specifically, the

heat exchange capacity improves by 12% in the water circuit and by 7% in the oil circuit when used on the track.

The vertical load generated by the wings reduces the “floating” of the front wheel at high speeds, the

tendency to wheelie and increases stability during braking, corner entry and cornering phases. This dynamic

behavior instils safety and limits the intervention of the electronic controls, so that the rider tends to keep

the accelerator open for longer as well as braking later into the corner, benefitting from great advantages

in terms of performance.

Ergonomics

The ergonomics of the motorbike have been the subject of in-depth study and development by Ducati

engineers in collaboration with the Centro Stile, with the aim of improving control of the motorbike in the

most important phases of track riding and allowing the rider to make the most of the performance of the

Panigale V4 both on a single lap and during a prolonged session. Roominess has improved, now better

accommodating riders of all sizes and facilitating sporty riding with marked movements of the body towards

the inside of the motorbike when cornering (“hanging off”).

The main changes concern the seat and the tank, which have been redesigned. The saddle now has a wider

shape, and the area with black texture in the contact points of the rider’s thighs and knees with the tank is

characterized by a texture that allows easier movements of the body when moving the body backwards,

reducing at the same time the tendency for the rider to move forward when braking. The fuel tank has a

new shape, which offers a completely different fit area compared to the previous version. All this allows

riders of all sizes to better anchor themselves when braking, putting less strain on their arms and allowing

them to ride faster and for longer. Thanks to these new ergonomics, the rider is also incorporated better

into the motorbike and is therefore more comfortable and protected when riding in a straight line.

The new footrests have the gear and brake levers mounted on bearings, instead of sliding bushings, to

eliminate play and reduce friction to the advantage, especially on the gearbox side, of riding sensitivity,

amplified by the benefits guaranteed by the new DQS system control.

To improve the rider’s feeling when opening and handling the throttle, the new Panigale V4 adopts the

same control as the V4 R, which is 50% more compact and features minimal radial and axial play, as well as

virtually no initial idle stroke.

Engine

The Panigale V4 2025 is equipped with the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, which in this version

complies with Euro5+ regulations. A reduction in polluting and noise emissions is achieved at the same time

as an increase in the already high performance, with a maximum power of 216 hp (159 kW) at 13,500 rpm

(209 hp @ 12,750 rpm for the USA version). A result obtained thanks to various evolutions in the internal

components which offer an overall superior performance, also thanks to a 1 kg reduction in the weight of

the engine, with important benefits in terms of reducing inertia.

Power and torque can increase further, reaching 228 hp and 127.8 Nm respectively by fitting the Ducati

Performance full-racing exhaust by Akrapovič.

MotoGP-derived engine

The Desmosedici Stradale was designed starting from the heart of the MotoGP V4 engine, namely the

cylinder heads. The fluid dynamics of the Desmosedici Stradale take up the dimensions and geometry used

on the Desmosedici GP, as well as the engine configuration: 90° V4 rotated backwards by 42°. This solution

makes the engine extremely compact and allows the masses to be centerd, thus enabling a perfect

integration of the same into the vehicle.

The crankshaft, as on the Ducati prototypes used in racing, is counter-rotating**, to compensate for the

gyroscopic effect of the wheels and provide handling and nimbleness in changes of direction, as well as

reducing the tendency to wheelie during acceleration and overturning when braking. The connecting rod

pins staggered by 70° result in a “Twin Pulse” type firing order which, in addition to giving a unique and

fascinating sound for the enthusiast, generates easy-to-manage power delivery and excellent traction when

exiting corners .

Pressed aluminum pistons with two-segment, low-friction “box in box” technology plus 81 mm diameter oil

scraper slide inside the cylinder liners, the same as the MotoGP Desmosedici engine. The 53.5 mm stroke

brings the total displacement to 1,103 cc. The compression ratio is 14:1, a high value that denotes the racing derived design.

The Desmosedici Stradale is designed around the Desmodromic system which helps make the Ducati

MotoGP and SBK bikes the fastest bikes in their respective championships. On this high-revving engine the

“Desmo” finds its maximum technical value and reaches levels of sophistication, compactness and lightness

never seen before on a Ducati. The four camshafts move the sixteen steel valves, with measurements of 34

mm in diameter for the intake ones and 27.5 mm in diameter for the exhaust ones, which are impressive

values in relation to the 81 mm bore adopted. The valve seats are made of sintered steel.

On the 2025 Panigale V4 the distribution diagram has been revised, with cams with a different profile and

a higher lift value (+0.75 on the intake, +0.45 on the exhaust). The optimizations also involved the primary

transmission and distribution control gears, with narrower toothing bands. The alternator rotor and oil pump

are the same as the ones mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gearbox drum is the one used on the Superleggera V4.

Intake is entrusted to four oval throttle bodies with an equivalent diameter of 52 mm connected to variable

length intake horns. Compared to the Panigale V4 2024, the travel increases significantly, with a value of 25

mm in the short configuration (-10 mm) and 80 in the long one (+5 mm).

Each throttle body is equipped with two injectors: one below the throttle specifically for low load use

conditions and one above which is activated when the engine is required to express greater performance.

The throttle bodies of each bank are moved by a dedicated electric motor, which thanks to the full Ride by

Wire system permits complex electronic control strategies and allows the character of the engine to be

modulated in relation to the Riding mode chosen by the rider.

Important design and testing work was done to maintain the uniqueness of the silencer positioned under

the engine despite the new Euro 5.2 regulation. To reach this objective, the exhaust system, in 4-2-1-2

configuration, has been redesigned in the manifold area and in the silencer. The latter, with double exit

chambers, has been completely redesigned with the addition of two Lambda probes, in addition to the four

already present in the exhaust system, for monitoring the catalysts which have been ducted to allow their

operation to be read more effectively.

To improve comfort when riding in the city, the rear cylinder bank is automatically deactivated at idle when

the water temperature is above 75°.

Ducati Quick Shifter

The six-speed gearbox is equipped with the new Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) control, in which the gear lever

does not require the interposition of Hall effect micro-switches. This is possible because the electronic gear

shift assistance strategy is based solely on the sensor which provides information on the gear engaged and

the position in degrees of the gear drum. The benefit for the rider is that of a more direct shifting feeling,

with reduced travel, repeatable and less “rubbery” which is particularly appreciated when riding on the track.

The clutch, in an oil bath and with hydraulic control, has 11 lining discs and features a progressive interlocking

system that allows the load on the discs to be increased without penalizing the lever effort required by the

rider to disengage the clutch.

Maintenance intervals

The Desmosedici Stradale requires valve clearance adjustment (Desmo Service) every 24,000 km, while

services are every 12,000 km/12 months.

Chassis

The constant search for higher performance, achievable by a greater number of riders with less physical and

psychological commitment, has led to a very important chassis evolution for the 2025 Panigale V4, obtained

thanks to the considerable experience gained in MotoGP and Superbike.

The new Panigale V4 maintains the Desmosedici Stradale engine as a stressed element of the chassis, to

which the aluminum Front Frame with revised lateral stiffness is connected. The front subframe is in

techno-polymer. At the rear, the seat post – fixed above the Front Frame and below the head of the rear

bank – is made up of two shell-cast aluminum half-shells which embrace the under-seat part of the tank.

The rear end is completely new, with an unprecedented double-sided swingarm controlled by a suspension

inspired by the linkages of that of the DesmosediciGP. The swingarm/suspension/rear wheel assembly is

3.8 kg lighter than the previous Panigale, with a substantial improvement in ride due to the reduction in

unsprung masses.

The fork pin is now made of aluminum instead of steel. The aluminum steering base is now made by

forging, as is the steering head, characterized by a new design.

Front-Frame chassis

The Panigale V4 uses the “Front Frame” chassis derived from experience gained in MotoGP, which utilizes

the Desmosedici Stradale engine with a load-bearing function. The scheme involves a compact frontal

structure fixed directly to the upper half-crankcase of the front bank and to the head of the rear bank of the

V4. By exploiting the engine to achieve the desired stiffness, the frame can thus reduce bulk and weight,

allowing the design of a very compact motorcycle, especially in the rider’s seating area. The chassis scheme

is completed by the seat support frame fixed above the “Front Frame” and screwed below to the head of the rear bank.

On the 2025 model, the Front Frame has been remodulated in lateral stiffness (-40%) to improve rider

feedback on the front and behavior at maximum lean angles, also obtaining the collateral benefit of a

reduction in the weight of the component equal to 0.730 kg.

Seatpost frame

Likewise, the seat support structure has been redesigned, integrating vent ducts into its design that extract

hot air from the rear head, moving it away from the rider and thus improving thermal comfort. The new tail

improves roominess on both the longitudinal and latitudinal axes, increasing the possibility of moving

backwards for taller riders and the freedom of lateral movement in sporty riding.

The rear suspension adopts a newly designed single-rod linkage, inspired by that of the DesmosediciGP,

which, while maintaining the same progressiveness, allows the length of the shock absorber to be reduced,

thus dropping the weight by -0.5 kg, and the suspension to be mounted on bearings rather than plain

bushings. This brings about a reduction in size, weight and friction, and therefore an increase in the

mechanical grip of the rear tire. The rear suspension assembly is now connected to the engine via a one piece

connecting element instead of composite.

New Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm swingarm

The rear suspension uses a linkage fixed to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged aluminum

element. The linkage reacts to the movements imparted by a double-sided low-pressure shell-cast

aluminum swingarm, characterized by a design that combines the needs in terms of rigidity and feedback

required by Ducati Corse with the choice of keeping the exhaust system positioned under the engine on the

production bike.

The choice of a double-sided layout for the swingarm was born from the desire to further increase engine

and chassis performance which is now so close to the prototypes as to require similar solutions to exploit it,

accommodating lean angles permitted by modern tires now well over 60°, at which the suspensions fail to

work properly.

In 2022, Francesco Bagnaia, riding a Panigale V4 S equipped only with slick tires, set the best time in the

Race of Champions in 1’35″8, four seconds away from the MotoGP record of that year, 1’31″868, established

by Enea Bastianini on a Ducati DesmosediciGP. To get even closer to the performance of the MotoGP bike,

in agreement with Ducati Corse, it was decided to adopt the same scheme for the swingarm, working with

the designers of the Centro Stile to give the piece the stylistic refinement typical of all Ducati’s.

The new Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm swingarm is characterized by having lateral arms with a

lighter design and large slots on the sides, with a hollowed-out internal box structure for greater lightness.

The chain tensioner slider on the left side is made from aluminum machined from solid to withstand the

loads resulting from the chain pull. The lateral stiffness is reduced (-37% compared to the previous singlesided unit) as is the weight, thanks to the two large lightening slots, improving traction and rider feel when accelerating out of corners. The forged suspension/swingarm/forged rear rim assembly weighs 3.27 kg less than its predecessor and is more effective in releasing power to the ground.

The swingarm wheelbase is 618 mm, with an increase of 16 mm compared to the single-sided swingarm

mounted on the previous Panigale V4, defined to rebalance the load on the front end following the greater

longitudinal thrusts made possible thanks to the greater mechanical grip of the rear. Traction is therefore

improved, but also trajectory stability when exiting corners.

Refined suspension

The Panigale V4 is fitted with a Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) with chrome-plated 43 mm diameter

stanchions, fully adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping, and in spring preload. The fork

sliders house chromed stanchions on which Brembo radial brake calipers are fixed. The front package is

completed by the Sachs steering damper. At the rear there is a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber fixed

on one side to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged aluminum element.

Compared to the previous Panigale V4 model, the fork is characterized by a wheel travel increased by 5 mm

in line with what has already happened with the event-based units of the V4 S 2022. This choice improves

the ability to “copy” the asphalt and stability during acceleration and accentuates load transfers by

exploiting the greater negative travel of the fork, increasing grip and feeling when entering corners.

The Panigale V4 S is instead equipped with the Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 system, based on an

Öhlins NPX-30 pressurized fork, an Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Öhlins steering damper. On

this version the suspension and steering damper are controlled by the new third generation Öhlins Smart

EC 3.0 event-based control system, which can be managed by the rider through an OBTi (Objective Based

Tuning Interface) adjustment interface which has been expanded and improved in functionality .

Both the fork and the shock absorber are now equipped with hydraulic spool valves that replace the previous

needle valves, with benefits in terms of gain in opening (and therefore greater reactivity in hydraulic braking

changes) and width of the adjustment range offered. In this way it is possible to define hydraulic calibrations

that are even more suitable for road or track use, associated with the appropriate Riding Modes, reducing

the compromises in defining the suspension set-up for the different uses.

The new event-based suspension calibration interface is more detailed and complete than the previous one

and offers the possibility of customizing hydraulic braking for a greater number of riding situations. For

example, the calibration dedicated to acceleration now provides a specific adjustment for the initial phase

of the maneuver, to more effectively counteract load transfer in the throttle reopening phase.

Wheels and tires

The seventh generation Panigale V4 features new cast aluminum wheels with a 5-spoke Y design. The V4

S version instead features forged aluminum alloy wheels with 5 tangential Y-spokes, which are also very

light: the pair weighs only 7.1kg. In particular, the front rim is 150 grams lighter than the units mounted on

the 2024 Panigale V4 S.

The rims are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP – V4 tires, which combine track performance with road

versatility, in sizes 120/70 ZR 17 for the front and 200/60 ZR 17 for the rear. The tire is a dual compound on

both the front and rear, with shoulders in Racing SC3 compound and profiles derived directly from those

used in the Superbike World Championship.

Braking system with new Brembo Hypure calipers

The Panigale V4 range features the brand new, powerful Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers which

represent an evolution of the already high-performance Stylema®. Compared to the latter, the Hypure

reduce the weight – already a benchmark in the segment – by 30 g per caliper thanks to their innovative

asymmetric design, without compromising rigidity. This greater lightness guarantees an increase in the

nimbleness of the motorbike thanks to the reduction in unsprung masses, thus reducing rider effort when

entering corners and changing direction.

Thanks to a new design for the pad fixing system, Hypure reduces residual torque absorption by up to

15% – the sliding of the pads on the disc when no force is applied to the lever – limiting consumption and

polluting emissions. Furthermore, thanks to advanced heat exchange capabilities (for the same braking

energy, the caliper releases up to 4% more heat) the new Hypure, and therefore the Panigale V4, offers

more constant braking performance, giving the rider greater confidence.

The new Brembo calipers, made by gravity casting in an aluminum-silicon alloy, each have four 30 mm

diameter pistons that work on 330 mm diameter discs, guaranteeing exceptional braking power. While at

the rear we find a single 245 mm disc (-0.5 mm thick, for a saving of 80 g) with 2-piston caliper. The braking

system is supported by the Race eCBS system with Cornering functionality, better described in the chapter

dedicated to riding assistance systems, which uses the very light 10.3ME control unit.

Electronics

The Panigale V4 2025 further raises the level of its electronics package. In fact, to support its controls,

alongside the six-axis inertial platform from which the control unit receives roll, yaw and pitch values, Ducati

has developed the DVO functionality, capable of simulating the input of 70 sensors. Furthermore, the

inertial platform has been moved from the front frame to the tank area. In addition to greater isolation from

vibration, the IMU is closer to the bike’s center of gravity, making its measurements more precise.

The electronic package of the new Panigale V4 evolves significantly compared to the previous model, thanks

to the application of the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), the introduction of mechanical innovations for the

DQS assisted shifting system, and the world premiere of the Race eCBS combined braking system

developed in collaboration with Bosch. The electronic controls, in this case, consist of:

• Race eCBS

• Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO

• Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO

• Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

• Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO

• Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) 2.0

• Engine Brake Control (EBC)

• Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 2.0

The intervention levels of each control are integrated into default configurations across five Riding Modes

(Race A, Race B, Sport, Road, Wet) which can be selected and customized by the rider. The DTC, DWC, DSC

and EBC levels can be changed in real time, while riding, using the buttons on the left block.

Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO)

The controls dedicated to traction management (DTC) and wheelie management (DWC) evolve in their

operation thanks to an algorithm, developed by Ducati Corse, called Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO). This

algorithm allows an instant estimate of physical, kinematic and dynamic quantities that cannot be measured

in practice, which impact the ground forces, accelerations and maximum torques that the vehicle can bear

in various riding conditions.

The system effectively simulates the presence, on the new Panigale V4, of sensors capable of measuring

seventy physical quantities in addition to those detected by the inertial platform, allowing a precise estimate

of both the operating thrusts and the maximum forces that can be tolerated by the bike at that specific moment.

The DTC and DWC controls, thanks to the additional quantities calculated by the DVO, can define the slip

and wheelie targets with much greater precision than what occurred using only the data provided by the

inertial platform. In this way, the controls intervene in an almost predictive mode, allowing the rider to

exploit the motorbike’s performance more effectively.

Race eCBS

The Panigale V4 2025 is the first sports bike whose braking system is managed by the Race eCBS system.

This is a combined braking system, with Cornering functionality, developed by Bosch in collaboration with

Ducati, capable of autonomously applying braking pressure to the rear, according to predefined strategies,

when the rider activates the front control. The system intervenes similarly to what is carried out by

professional riders at levels reserved for track use, instead improving safety and stability in road use.

Race eCBS has seven levels, different for the ABS intervention modes and the amount of contribution of

the rear brake. The latter is activated by the system depending on the system strategy and the pressure

exerted on the front control by the rider, who can naturally manage the rear brake at any time via pedal

control. The system can apply up to 15.5% of braking force on the rear, in the highest performance levels

dedicated to track use.

Levels 1 to 5 are designed for circuit riding. Combined braking is active on levels 1 and 3, in the two different

Track Plus and Track modes. Levels 6/7 are dedicated to road riding. Also, in this case the system activates

combined braking, with logic oriented towards safety and stability.

Levels 2 and 4 implement the same strategies as 1 and 3, but deactivate combined braking, for expert riders

who wish to maintain full control over the rear brake control. Level 5 instead enables “slide by brake” to have

assistance in slide maneuver entering the curve.

Level 1 is designed to assist the rider, whether amateur or professional, in the search for maximum

performance. The level of ABS with the bike upright is reduced to a minimum, and the combined braking

acts according to the “Track Plus” strategy, which makes the most of the pressure on the rear brake and

activates the “post run” function. The latter continues to intervene on the rear brake even at the apex point,

when the rider releases the front brake, replicating the maneuver that professional riders do to tighten the

trajectory. The system offers the advantage of maximum repeatability, and the possibility of being able to

count on the contribution of the rear brake even in right-hand bends, where it is more difficult if not

impossible to use the pedal control. Furthermore, in the braking phase with the bike upright, the strategy

limits the load transfer to the front, and in general reduces the effort at the lever.

Level 3 is dedicated to those who prefer greater smoothness in the center of corners and use a less

aggressive riding style. The intervention of ABS when braking with the bike upright is greater than at level

1, and the combined braking strategy is “Track”, which deactivates the “post run” functionality and uses a

lower average pressure on the rear brake.

Levels 6 and 7 are dedicated respectively to riding on dry roads and riding on wet or otherwise slippery

surfaces. In both, the Race eCBS system intervenes to obtain more stable deceleration, with cornering logic

and more intense rear wheel lifting control compared to lower levels.

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO

The DTC (Ducati Traction Control) control aims to control rear wheel slip. In its previous versions, the DTC

acted by tending to reach a certain level of slip depending on the roll angle determined by the inertial

platform, a strategy which could, in certain conditions, allow losses of grip and subsequently activate the

control to restore grip to the defined target.

With the Panigale V4 2025, the introduction of DVO allows the slip target to be defined based on the ratio

between the longitudinal force and the vertical force applied to the rear wheel. This ratio expresses the

value of engine torque that can be discharged to the ground at that precise moment, and therefore allows

the definition of a target closer to the optimal value. The control therefore works with greater precision and

without intervention fluctuations during the maneuver, reducing grip losses and consequent recoveries.

All this translates into a benefit both for the professional rider, who can count on greater stability in

acceleration when exiting corners, and for the amateur, who in addition to this benefits from greater

confidence in reopening the gas, therefore obtaining a better overall performance.

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO

Ducati Wheelie Control, with the introduction of the Vehicle Observer system, can use an approach like that

of the DTC, defining the maximum acceleration and torque targets that can be exploited by being able to

count on a greater number of physical quantities compared to the contribution of the IMU alone. By doing

so, it is possible to reduce the approximations that previously limited the effectiveness of the control, which

depending on the situation and the rider’s expertise could be too invasive or too free, resulting in

underperformance or intimidation.

The DWC, thanks to the presence of the DWO, can more precisely detect the occurrence of wheelies and its

extent, controlling it with greater accuracy. The result is a control that acts in an almost predictive manner

and is thus capable of offering the rider a performance closer to the maximum one in responding to

acceleration requests without ever putting him in difficulty.

The eight levels of the DWC allow for greater levels of acceleration and wheelie the lower the level number.

The lower levels, dedicated to more experienced riders, allow wheelies during acceleration while only

maintaining a sort of safety net. The higher levels intervene before the maximum limit, requiring less

physical and mental effort in managing the acceleration phase.

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

The Ducati Slide Control (DSC) has been developed in collaboration with Ducati Corse. This system supports

the rider by controlling the torque delivered by the Desmosedici Stradale engine according to the slide

angle. Its goal is to improve corner exit performance by preventing slide angles that would otherwise be

difficult to manage. The DSC works thanks to the six-axis inertial platform, which provides the vehicle

dynamics control unit with information on the dynamics of the motorcycle (such as lean angle, acceleration

and much more).

Like the DTC, the DSC manages torque reductions by intervening on the opening of the butterfly valves,

the reduction of advance and the injection cuts. In all situations where rapid intervention of the DSC is not

necessary, the use of the throttle body valves allows the combustion parameters to be kept optimal,

obtaining a response from the Desmosedici Stradale and a more fluid intervention.

The DSC is adjustable on two levels: by switching from level 1 to level 2 the system allows you to more easily

control slide angle values that would otherwise be difficult to manage.

Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO

This system, adjustable on three levels, can guarantee lightning-fast starts, allowing the rider to concentrate

only on managing the clutch release. Once set, it will be sufficient to insert first gear and open the throttle:

during the first phase of the start, while the rider modulates the release of the clutch, the DPL keeps the

Desmosedici Stradale stable around an optimal speed depending on the selected DPL level; in the second

phase, when the clutch is completely released, the DPL will control the torque delivered to ensure the

maximum possible acceleration based on the predefined level.

For its operation, the DPL uses the functionality of the DWC and always keeps the DTC active, to guarantee

the maximum level of safety in every situation, and therefore benefits from the greater intervention

precision due to the DVO. The system automatically deactivates above the end speed of the maneuver, or

once third gear is engaged. To preserve the clutch, the system uses an algorithm that allows only a limited

number of consecutive starts. The number of launches available is re-established when the user uses the

motorbike normally. The DPL is adjustable on 3 levels and is activated by pressing the specific button. Level

1 is the one that prefers performance at the start, level 3 is the most “safe and stable”.

The new Panigale V4 is characterized by a specific Info Mode dedicated to the DPL on the new dashboard.

The display has the gear indication in the center, with the tachometer in the upper area in the bar graph.

Depending on the rider skill level selected (Standard, Medium, Expert) the dashboard offers the information

for starting.

Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) 2.0

The system, which allows you to engage and downshift gears without using the clutch, constitutes an

evolution of the previous system thanks to important mechanical innovations on the control pedal, which

goes from the traditional lever with Hall effect microswitch to a direct mechanical lever.

In fact, the shifting strategy relies on the sensor which provides information on the gear engaged and the

position of the gear drum to detect the shifting maneuver, thus offering the rider a more direct feeling,

with reduced travel, more repeatable and less “rubbery”. These benefits are amplified by the assembly on

bearings instead of sliding bushes of the gear shift pedal, reducing friction and play to the benefit of the

control feeling.

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

EBC (Engine Brake Control) has been developed to help riders optimize the stability of the bike in extreme

corner entry conditions, balancing the forces to which the rear tire is subjected in conditions of intensive

application of the Desmosedici Stradale’s engine braking. The EBC of the Panigale V4, optimized based on

the lean angle, monitors the position of the throttle valve, the gear selected and the deceleration of the

Desmosedici Stradale shaft during the most aggressive braking, and precisely adjusts the opening of the

gas to balance the torque forces applied to the tire. The EBC can be set on three levels integrated in the

Riding Modes.

The software is characterized by a differentiated gear by gear calibration on each of the three selectable

levels, according to a new strategy developed to optimize the intensity of the engine braking action based

on the load on the rear.

In the first braking phase, when there is little load on the rear tire, the EBC EVO 2 provides less engine

braking, then increasing it as you approach the center of the curve, where the intervention of the engine

brake makes the greatest contribution in slowing down the bike and closing the line. Thanks to this

modification, which guarantees a more balanced intervention of the engine braking control in all riding

conditions, rear wheel locking during more demanding braking phases is also reduced.

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 2.0

The Panigale V4 S 2024 is equipped with Öhlins suspension and steering damper, controlled by the third

generation SmartEC 3.0 system with new OBTi user interface. As previously, the system offers the choice

between a completely manual management mode (“Fixed”) in which the rider chooses the calibration of the

hydraulic braking through virtual clicks (32 for the suspension, 10 for the steering damper) and an event based mode (“Active”) in which the system automatically adjusts the hydraulics in response to the situation and riding style.

In this way, the system eliminates the compromises deriving from a single calibration, offering the rider the

possibility of personalizing the behavior of the suspension according to the events (braking, cornering,

acceleration) and therefore benefitting from a safer dynamic behavior on the road and a more effective

one in the circuit.

The new system introduces the concept of Suspension Modes, which in both Fixed and Active modes provide

five predefined configurations, customizable by the rider, of the hydraulic braking reference parameters.

The rider can associate the Suspension Modes with the Riding Modes as he wishes.

Riding Mode

The Riding Modes allow you to choose between three different pre-set riding styles to offer behavior of

the Panigale V4 that is perfectly adaptable to the rider, the type of track and the environmental conditions.

Each Riding Mode is programmed to instantly vary the character of the engine, the parameters of the

electronic controls and, in the S version, also the suspension set-up.

In particular, the response of the Ride by Wire throttle and the engine output is defined by different Power

Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low) whose logic has been revised and recalibrated to adapt to the

characteristics of the new Euro5.2 homologated engine.

Full Power Mode allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters,

except for first gear. It is not associated with any Riding Mode in the default configuration.

The High and Medium Power Modes are characterized by a Ride by Wire map management system with

dedicated calibration for each of the six gears, which guarantees that the rider always obtains optimal thrust

at each opening of the throttle. The calibrations dedicated to the Panigale V4 guarantee maximum

correlation between the torque value requested by the rider and that effectively delivered. The Low Power

Mode, on the other hand, has been designed for riding on the road or for low-grip surfaces, limiting the

maximum power of the bike to 160 hp and offering a particularly manageable throttle response.

Race A Riding Mode – The Race A Riding Mode offers the rider the full power of the engine (216 hp) with

direct response of the Ride by Wire when opening the throttle (High power mode) and, in the S version, a

very firm suspension setup (Active Track 1) for the best performance. Race A mode provides a default lowintrusive electronics setting, designed for track riding, with Race eCBS at level 1 (without lift-up control, cornering functionality on the front end only, “post-run” functionality in the center of the curve active), DTC and DWC at level 3 and DSC at level 1. The engine brake control is set to level 2.

Race B Riding Mode – The Race B RM maintains the full power of the engine with High power mode and,

in the S version, a different suspension setup (Active Track 2). The default setting for the electronics remains

low intrusive and designed for track riding, although with a less free DSC calibration (2 instead of 1) and the

Race eCBS at level 3 (without lift-up control, functionality cornering only on the front end, “post-run”

functionality in the center of the curve deactivated). DTC and DWC are set to level 3. Engine brake control

is set to level 2.

Sport Riding Mode – The Sport Riding Mode is associated by default with the Medium power mode

(maximum power of 216 hp and more progressive response than Ride By Wire) and, in the S version, a sporty

suspension setup (Active Dynamic 1). The electronic controls are set in such a way as to support the rider in

sporty road riding while maintaining a higher level of stability (DTC and DWC at level 5) compared to the

settings dedicated to track use. The Race eCBS system is set to level 6, with Cornering strategy also on the

rear and lift-up control.

Road Riding Mode – The Road Riding Mode is recommended for road riding, especially when the surfaces

are in less-than-optimal conditions. The RM provides the rider with 216 hp of power with a progressive

response when opening the throttle (Medium power mode) and, in the S version, an Active Comfort 1

suspension setup, particularly suitable for better absorbing bumps. The level of intervention of the

electronic controls is calibrated to offer a more precautionary intervention compared to the Sport RM, while

still supporting dynamic riding. Race eCBS is set to level 6, engine brake control is set to level 3.

Wet Riding Mode – The Wet Riding Mode is designed for riding on low-grip surfaces, or indeed on wet

surfaces. The RM limits maximum power to 160 hp with a particularly sweet throttle response (Low power

mode) and, in the V4 S version, a softened suspension setup (Active Low Grip 1) to favour grip and safety.

The default level of electronic controls is set to offer maximum stability ensuring better grip and stability.

The Race eCBS system is set to level 7.

Riders are given the opportunity to personalize their riding styles and subsequently restore the parameters

set by Ducati, just as it is possible to enable levels 2, 4 and 5 of the Race eCBS (recommended for track

riding for more experienced riders) and associate Full Power Mode.

New generation TFT instrumentation

The new Panigale V4 debuts a new 6.9″ dashboard, in 8:3 format and 1,280 x 480 resolution, which

constitutes a new benchmark in the segment for readability and quantity of viewable information. This

configuration offers an optimal visual experience without being invasive for the rider’s peripheral vision

when tucked into the fairing.

The TFT panel is protected by glass glued with optical bonding technology as happens on high-end

smartphones, rather than with a plastic coating not in direct contact with the screen. This technology offers

significantly higher visibility, so much so that it is possible to use graphics on a black background even during

the day while maintaining optimal readability.

The screen offers two different display modes, Road and Track. Both are ideally split into three vertical

areas, with an interface controlled by rocker controllers on the left block that allows you to navigate between

the left and right columns. The arrows shown on the controller are reflected in the indications shown on the

screen, or they move the cursor between the different options.

Road mode is clean, with great emphasis on the circular tachometer in the center with the indication of the

gear engaged inside. The indication of the shifting speed comes from the green LED located in the upper

part of the dashboard, accompanied by the rev counter, the inside of which lights up in the same colour.

Over-revving is indicated by the red warning light on the top of the dashboard, and by the rev counter inside

of the same colour.

The left side of the screen is reserved for settings, navigator if installed, music player, smartphone

management and accessory heated grips, and the different functions available for each. On the right column

you can find the indications of speed, time, water temperature and cruise control, if enabled.

The dashboard changes the distribution of spaces, moving the columns and redistributing the spaces, to

offer maximum visibility to the functions the rider is using at that moment, such as the navigator. Similarly,

by selecting Views mode, the left column gains space by moving the tachometer to the right and

compressing the right column, to display the various functions available, including TPMS, the torque and

power delivered instantly, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, instant lean angles and action on the

accelerator and brake.

The Track mode, combined by default with the two Race Riding Modes, is designed to give maximum

emphasis to the most relevant information when riding on the circuit. The rev counter is positioned in the

upper part of the screen, with a compressed scale up to 9,000 rpm, while in the center the rider finds the

indication of the gear engaged, and on the right the levels set for the electronic controls (modifiable via the

right rocker) and their entry into operation. In the left column, in addition to access to the menus and the

chronometer, which by mounting the DDL accessory or through the GPS module can show lap times with

different split times, lap number and the indication of the absolute or partial improvement in the session by

displaying grey, orange or red indications.

The Track view also offers different views, located on the right side however, in which it is possible to view

the same functions as the Road mode.

Accessories and customization

Racing exhausts by Akrapovič

The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 can adopt three different solutions in terms of the exhaust system, all three

created in collaboration with Akrapovič. Those who want to unleash maximum performance when used on

the track can fit the complete racing system***, made of titanium, with silencers positioned at the top. The

maximum power increases by 12 horsepower reaching a total of 228, the weight drops by 6.6 kg. The noise

level is 105 dB and can go down to 102 dB by adopting the dB-killer, which therefore allows you to participate

even in a track day with noise limitations. The system is not approved for road use.

The second system is made up of a pair of titanium silencers extending under the engine***. The system,

also dedicated to use on the track and not approved for road circulation, offers a gain of 8 hp, bringing the

maximum power to 224 hp, with a weight saving of 6 kg. The noise level is 109 dB, which drops to 107 dB

with the use of the dB-killer.

The third solution consists of a pair of titanium silencers, approved for road circulation, which allows for a

weight saving of 1 kg. DAVC Race Pro Software***

Those who want to use the Panigale V4 2025 on the circuit, fitting racing exhaust and slick tires, will be able

to make the most of the bike’s performance by adopting the DAVC Race Pro software package.

With this software, Power Mode, Suspension Mode and Riding Mode adopt names and calibrations

specifically dedicated to use on the track, with slick or rain tires. The rider has the possibility of enabling an

instant selection of different Riding Modes without requiring confirmation (as happens on racing

motorbikes) and of setting a filter on the selection which shows, when in gear, only the Riding Modes

deemed appropriate.

The speedometer also shows speeds above 299 km/h, and the rear position light can be activated in

accordance with the racing regulations in case of rain.

The calibrations of the electronic controls are optimized for the use of slick tires in the oversized racing sizes

125/70 R17 and 200/65 R17. It is however possible to use the 120/70 and 200/60 sizes by carrying out the

tire recalibration procedure.

Ducati Data Logger (DDL)

The new generation DDL data acquisition system was developed by 2D in collaboration with Ducati

specifically for the Panigale V4 2025. The system can record all parameters relevant for riding through a

direct connection to the Panigale’s CAN bus, cross-referencing them with the position acquired by a stateof-the-art GPS system.

The chip is in fact capable of hooking up to all four satellite systems (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and Beidou)

determining the position of the motorbike 25 times per second. This update frequency allows the system

not only to determine lap times with great precision with relative split times, shown directly on the

Panigale’s dashboard, but also to draw and analyse the trajectories covered.

The data can in fact be downloaded via the integrated Wi-Fi interface and analyzed through external

software based on templates and automatic reports created by Ducati Corse technicians, allowing Panigale

riders to perfect their performance on the track.

Carbon fibre and billet aluminum components

To lighten the 2025 Panigale V4 while enhancing its aesthetics, Ducati offers a series of carbon fibre

components to replace the original parts, such as the single-seat tail, front and rear mudguards, winglets,

swingarm protective covers, heel guards and chain guard fin. The air conveyors for the carbon fibre*** brake

calipers also perform the cooling function of the latter, improving the resistance to stress of the component

and therefore of the entire system.

The look can be completed by Rizoma aluminum components machined from solid, such as brake and clutch

pump reservoirs, rear-view mirrors and fuel tank cap. Furthermore, those wishing to enhance the aesthetics

of the Panigale V4 in road use can also fit dynamic direction indicators at the rear, or choose the Brembo

Hypure calipers in red, black or yellow.

Racing components for use on the circuit

Naturally, those who plan to use their Panigale V4 only on the track have all the accessories available to

make it even more performing in this area. Ducati Performance offers track fairings (complete with lower oil

recovery tank) and a mirror and license plate holder removal kit, both with the appropriate “plugs” to avoid

errors due to the absence of light units and the stand.

The racing seat, made with the same materials as those used by the official riders in Superbike and MotoGP,

facilitates movements in the saddle while improving support when leaning over, and is also available in a

version raised by 15 mm to obtain the correct position by taller riders. Greater protection for the rider can

be achieved with the oversized plexiglass developed in collaboration with the aerodynamicists at Ducati Corse.

There are two solutions for those who want to adopt footrests which are more suitable for racing use, both

adjustable to three positions to better adapt to the rider’s preferred riding position. The first, more versatile,

allows the configuration of a road or reverse gearbox. The second option, which was developed following

the specific request of the official Ducati MotoGP riders, who use the Panigale V4 as a training bike, involves

only the inverted configuration, with downward engagement. With this option, thanks to the reduction of

the linkages necessary to manage the double configuration, a more precise, rapid and direct feel control is

obtained.

Dry clutch kit

The STM-EVO SBK dry clutch made from billet aluminum, with a specific configuration of anti-hopping

springs and ramps, makes the riding during braking and corner entry phases smoother, and contributes to

enriching the exhaust sound with its typical metallic friction timbre disengaged. In association with the dry

clutch, it is possible to adopt the open carbon fibre cover, which improves the cooling of the component.

Among the benefits of the dry clutch, we highlight the possibility of increasing performance by using Ducati

Corse Performance Powered by Shell Advance oil, the result of the collaboration between Ducati Corse and

Shell in Superbike and MotoGP.

(*) Only in Europe

(**) This layout requires an additional toothed wheel, the so-called idle wheel, necessary to transfer the

motion of the crankshaft to the gearbox, and then up to the wheels to restore the correct rotation for the

direction of travel. The presence of the idle wheel determines an additional transmission member in the

system that connects the drive shaft to the wheel. This must be considered when determining the

crankshaft power if this is derived from the value measured at the wheel. Both at the time of homologation

and in measurements with acceleration benches it is therefore necessary to consider a yield or in any case

an additional coefficient which by regulation is set at 0.98.

(***) Component not homologated for road circulation, reserved for track use.