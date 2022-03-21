Round 11 of AMA Supercross Championship Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team had a positive night in Indianapolis for Round 11 of the AMA Supercross Championship, where Marvin Musquin fought his way back to the podium with a third-place finish in the 450SX Main Event. Feeling the effects from a hard crash last weekend, teammate Cooper Webb rallied through injury to score a top-five finish despite some of the most technical race conditions of the season.

Musquin found himself battling different elements throughout the day but he was able to lock in a top-10 position in the day’s qualifying. He placed his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into second off the start of 450SX Heat 1, making a brief pass for the lead early on. Battling in second for most of the race, Musquin was on-track to secure a second-place transfer but he tipped over in the sand section with one lap to go, costing him a couple spots for fourth.

With a top-five start in the Main Event, Musquin found himself immersed in a pack of top riders who were all battling for podium contention early on. He took advantage of the chaos ahead of him to swiftly overtake third mid-way through, and he set a late-race charge to pressure the second-place rider into the final moments. He came within striking distance but wasn’t able to make it happen, ultimately securing his second podium of the season in third.

Marvin Musquin: “I love these conditions and I love this place but I knew coming in that this year in Indy it was going to be tough. It was a tough day, I’m not going to lie, but I was there when it counts. In those conditions, you have to be smart and you can’t override this track. I was being so patient, while trying to be consistent, precise and not make any mistakes, and I was able to pass Malcolm and get third tonight. It was awesome, I’m really happy.”

Riding injured with a bone contusion in his shoulder and a fracture in his hand, defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb was a warrior all day long. In 450SX Heat 2, Webb secured a third-place start and he raced his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in the podium battle early on. He eventually settled into fourth, preserving himself with a comfortable pace to earn a fourth-place transfer into the main.

As the gate dropped for the Main Event, Webb found himself back in ninth off the start and he quickly worked his way to just outside the top-five early on. He grinded lap after lap to put himself into a favorable position late in the race. Sitting in sixth with four laps to go, Webb inherited the fifth-place spot and made a big charge to finish only 0.485 seconds shy of fourth-place.

Cooper Webb: “Today wasn’t great feeling-wise, I’m in a lot of pain but just getting through it. I kind of saved it all for that Main Event and I’m glad I was able to get through it. I had a good ride but I wish I would have had a better start to be in the mix. It was tough riding and not being able to do some obstacles but we fought in there. My goal was top-five tonight and I achieved that. I was right there for fourth and it felt good. We were close to that podium, which is all I can ask for.”