Billy Bolt gets 2025 SuperEnduro season off to strong start with victory in Poland

Husqvarna Factory Racing star takes two wins from three races at round one to claim an early championship lead

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has secured victory at round one of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Poland. After topping SuperPole, the FE 350 rider went on to claim two race wins from a possible three at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice to complete the event with a four-point championship lead.

Getting his SuperEnduro title defence off to a solid start, Bolt came out swinging in Poland. After qualifying fastest, the Brit took a commanding win in the SuperPole hot lap to earn his first three championship points of the season.

Race one went perfectly for Bolt. Taking the holeshot from the left-hand side of the starting gates, his pace and skill over the demanding obstacles of the track enabled him to open up a one-second lead by the end of the first lap. Remaining consistent, Bolt continued to stretch his lead over second-placed Jonny Walker all the way to the chequered flag.

In the reverse-grid race two, Bolt stayed out of trouble for the first half of lap one, slowly picking his way through the field. Moving up to second place by the end of the second lap, Billy began to close in on the leader. A couple of small errors and falls caused Bolt to lose time, and despite giving his all, he couldn’t recover the places lost. Crossing the line in fourth, Bolt secured 13 valuable championship points.

Bolt’s race three was a carbon copy of the first. Taking his second holeshot of the evening, Billy went on to extend his lead all the way to the finish by delivering a masterclass of SuperEnduro racing. His mistake-free ride secured him a second race win and the overall event victory.

Now, holding a four-point advantage at the top of the series standings, Bolt shifts his focus to round two in Riesa, Germany, on 4 January, 2025.

Billy Bolt: “I’ve got to be happy to take the win here in Poland, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd, but it’s definitely not all gone my own way. SuperPole went well and then going into race one I felt good and was able to take the win. In race two, I took my time early on, but after that I pushed too hard to get out front and made some mistakes. Coming off the side of the track didn’t help, especially with how slippery the concrete is here in Poland, but thankfully, I was able to fight my way back to fourth. Entering race three, the points were tight for the overall, so the goal was clear – get out front and just manage my pace to the finish. Everything went perfectly, I was able to take the race win and the overall. It feels good to open my season with a victory, I’m already looking forward to Germany in a few weeks’ time.”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 1, Poland

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 56 points

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 52 pts

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 39 pts

4. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 38 pts

5. Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 32 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:45.660

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 9 laps, 7:04.321

3. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 9 laps, 7:04.990

Prestige Race 2

1. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 9 laps, 7:05.433

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 9 laps, 7:15.580

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 9 laps, 7:17.027

4. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:17.678

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:58.530

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 9 laps, 7:05.661

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 9 laps, 7:10.720

Championship Standings (After Round 1)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 56 points

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 52 pts

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 39 pts

4. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 38 pts

5. Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 32 pts