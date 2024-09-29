Binder bustles to 8th in spirited Mandalika MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder wasn’t to be denied a maximum possible points haul at the Indonesian Grand Prix as the South African pushed from a 19 th grid slot deficit to take 8th at Mandalika. Jack Miller was one of nine non-finishers at round 15 of 20.

Binder caps a weekend in Indonesia by banking a top eight result after 27 demanding laps in the afternoon Lombok heat

Miller’s race is short-lived as the Australian loses control through the Turn 2/Turn3 change of direction on the first lap

Points for Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda with 11th in Moto3™ and a decent top ten classification for Deniz Öncü in Moto2™

The sapping heat remained on full tap for race day at the 2024 Grand Prix of Indonesia and the third MotoGP run around the flat and twisty Mandalika International Circuit layout. 60,000 spectators packed the parasols, caps, cream and cold drinks for a tantalizing program of racing. The 27 laps of MotoGP was the star draw and, after the adversity of Saturday, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder aimed to cut their way through the field from the sixth and seventh rows of the grid.

Both the South African and the Australian made their customary rapid starts and Binder was quickly up to the fringes of the top ten. Miller’s race was over before it could begin with a crash through Turn 2/3. Maintaining focus in the conditions and trying to maximize tire life and speed were the priorities as much as gaining ground in the ranking for Brad.

Binder gave all he had to bring the KTM RC16 back to the pitlane with P8. Out of the pair, Binder is higher placed in the current points table in 6th while Miller is 15th in the championship.

MotoGP will get fast for the third weekend in a row and the team and riders will fly north to Japan and the cooler climate of Motegi for the next challenge this week.

Brad Binder, 8th: “A tricky one for us today. We made some changes this morning and tried something quite different but it was clear in the race that I didn’t quite have the margin to push. I was running wide a lot. I had to try to be clever with the front tire pressure and tucked behind a rider. It’s been a long weekend and I’m looking forward to see how we’ll manage in Japan next week.”

Jack Miller, DNF: “I got away to a good start and threaded the needle in Turn 1 like I could but then for the change of direction into Turn 3 I had a load of bikes right ahead of me, and had to grab the brakes. It was the first time on the lefthand side of the tire and it was a bit much on the first lap. It is just one of those things that can happen. I was in the middle of the group so a massive apology to the others that went down also. We have to look to Japan now. It’s been a good track for us in the past. We’ll see what we can do because yesterday here I felt our speed was decent.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Bittersweet day because of Jack’s crash in the second corner and it involved some other riders, which can happen, so we apologize to those guys and their teams. A good race for Brad recovering eleven positions. It was all he could do today. Ready for Japan now. Hopefully we’ll have both riders making it to the checkered flag!”

Results MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 41:04.389

2. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS +1.404

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +5.595

8. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +14.862

DNF. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS

DNF. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati, 366 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 345

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati, 291

5. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS, 181

6. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 173

15. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 58

20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS, 20

KTM GP Academy

Moto3 started with Red Bull KTM Ajo riders Jose Antonio Rueda and Xabi Zurutuza having to plot their race around Long Lap penalties, given out for slow riding in the practice session on Saturday. Rueda was already up to 8th place and part of the lead group when he made his small diversion. From that point the KTM RC4-equipped GP winner throttled back into contention. Entering the final two laps, the Spaniard was able to score 11th amidst the second group. Zurutuza completed his sanction and tried his best in the sweltering Mandalika sunshine and breeze but fell with 13 laps to go.

Red Bull KTM Ajo had an eager Deniz Öncü and a buoyant Celestino Vietti looking to pack more silverware into their freight cases for Moto2. The race ran two laps longer than Moto3 and the 22 circulations tested fitness, concentration and the balance of tire performance. Moto2 rookie Öncü fought hard in the second group going for the top six while Vietti had to start from the sixth row after his fall in Q2 on Saturday and was mired midpack. The victor of the previous round in Misano would finish 12th but Öncü charged on to 9th for his second best result of the season.

Results Moto3 Indonesia Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 32:57.410

2. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda +0.085

4. David Muñoz (ESP) KTM +0.225

6. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +0.862

7. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +1.300

11. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +16.770

14. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +17.244

16. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +26.124

DNF. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna

DNF. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 296 points

2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 199

3. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM, 191

4. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 189

8. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 110

13. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 72

15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS, 50

16. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 44

22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 11

Results Moto2 Indonesia Grand Prix

1. Aron Canet (ESP) 34:41.557

2. Ai Ogura (JPN) +6.218

3. Alonso Lopez (ESP) +7.613

5. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +8.097

9. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +14.436

12. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +18.019

22. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +59.842

DNF. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna

DSQ. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Ai Ogura (JPN), 208 points

2. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 166

3. Aron Canet (ESP), 156

7. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 131

8. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 130

15. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 49

16. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 47

18. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 34

21. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 28