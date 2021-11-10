Best in the Desert Cal City Desert Challenge California City – East Hare Scrambles Stillwater Results

Kyle McDonal

Factory 430 RR

“This past weekend was a doubleheader for the East vs West National Hare Scramble in Stillwater, OK. Day 1, I got off to a back of the pack start which worked out good with all the puddles on the track the guys up front splashed it off. Everyone was moving fast it was hard to make a pass unless the person infront bobbled. About halfway through the first lap I found myself battling with the leader until his mistake on a downhill gave me the lead. I pushed hard the remainder of the lap to get a decent lead. The rest of the race I rode steady and with good laps times to take the first win of the weekend. Day 2, my race went identical to day 1 getting the overall. The 430 RR was the bike to have this weekend in the mix of open and single track between the 2 days.”