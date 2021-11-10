Best in the Desert Cal City Desert Challenge California City – East Hare Scrambles Stillwater Results

Along with a venue change from Parker, AZ to California City the event was also extended it to a 2-day event with 90 miles being run each day. Saturday during the first 30-mile loop, Joe Wasson hit a soft patch and crashed. Zane Roberts was making up time on Joe and the other riders, managed a 2nd place on the day, with Joe coming in behind him in third. On Sunday, Zane was able to break through with steady riding to claim first place on the day. He just missed the overall win by 0.2 seconds. Wasson wasn’t able to match the pace after crashing the day before. He finished in 3rd on Sunday and 3rd overall for the weekend.
Results:
Zane Roberts
Open Pro
Race 1 – 2nd Place
Race 2 – 1st Place
Overall – 2nd Place
Joe Wasson
Open Pro
Race 1 – 3rd Place
Race 2 – 3rd Place
Overall – 3rd Place
Photos by: Harlen Foley
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a fun weekend for the final round of the Best in the Desert series. The two-day format was something new for me and I enjoyed the different aspects of it. I ended up 2nd on the first day and first the second day but unfortunately lost the combined overall win for the weekend by 0.2 seconds. My bike worked amazing and the close racing was super fun. Bit of a bummer to end up 2nd by such a small margin but overall it was still a good end to the desert racing season!”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“This was shaping up to be a good race but about 4 miles in on Saturday I hit a silt pocket that lead to a crash. I basically survived the race Saturday coming out with a 3rd overall. Sunday I woke up pretty sore and beat up but decided to give it my all and finished again 3rd. All in all, it was a fun weekend of racing!”
East Hare Scrambles – Rounds 8 & 9
Stillwater, OK
The East and West Hare Scramble merged for the third AMA East-West Hare Scramble Shootout, a two-day event. Kyle McDonal who already wrapped up the EHS Championship still came in the race prepared to compete. On Saturday he had a poor start but went to work on his Factory 430 RR and made a pass for the lead and started to pull away from the pack where he would finish in 1st place. McDonal lagged off the start on Sunday as well and much like the round before he rocketed past the field, never looking back on route to his second win of the weekend and officially wrapping up the title of East Hare Scramble Champion!
Results:
Kyle McDonal
Rnd 8 – 1st Place – AA
Rnd 9 – 1st Place – AA
Photos by: Kato
Kyle McDonal
Factory 430 RR
“This past weekend was a doubleheader for the East vs West National Hare Scramble in Stillwater, OK. Day 1, I got off to a back of the pack start which worked out good with all the puddles on the track the guys up front splashed it off. Everyone was moving fast it was hard to make a pass unless the person infront bobbled. About halfway through the first lap I found myself battling with the leader until his mistake on a downhill gave me the lead. I pushed hard the remainder of the lap to get a decent lead. The rest of the race I rode steady and with good laps times to take the first win of the weekend. Day 2, my race went identical to day 1 getting the overall. The 430 RR was the bike to have this weekend in the mix of open and single track between the 2 days.”
