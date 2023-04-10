Bitter-sweet start at opening round of EMX125 Championship Frauenfeld

Reisulis Secures Podium Silverware in Switzerland

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis got his EMX125 title charge off to a bitter-sweet start at the opening round of the EMX125 Championship in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. The talented Latvian finished third overall after an emphatic race win in the opening race and a solid recovery to 11th in Race Two. At the same time, YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup graduates Salvador Perez and Nicolai Skovbjerg each made an impressive EMX125 season debut, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

Reisulis demonstrated exceptional speed, skill, and determination in the opening race, powering his GYTR-kitted YZ125 to an impressive top-three start and an inch-perfect race win. The 15-year-old led every lap, showcasing his potential as a genuine title contender. However, he crashed out of the lead on lap three in Race Two, spoiling his chance of a top-step celebration.

Despite being shaken up after the high-speed crash, the ‘772’ remounted his YZ125 in last position and fought back to finish 11th.

YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup graduates Perez and Skovbjerg shone during their EMX125 season debuts. Perez, substituting for the injured Julius Mikula on the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team, finished 12th and 10th in the races, rounding out the top 10 in the overall classification. JK Yamaha’s Skovbjerg narrowly missed the top 10 with an 11-12 scorecard, finishing 11th overall.

JK Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini started his 2023 EMX125 campaign strong, finishing sixth in Race One and fifth in Race Two, and leaves Switzerland sixth in the rankings.

With the first round behind them, both teams and all four riders eagerly anticipate the second round of the EMX125 Championship, set to take place in Pietramurata, Italy, in just four days.

Janis Reisulis

3rd EMX125 Round of Switzerland, 35-points

“I have mixed feelings. I had two decent starts this weekend, but the crash in the second race cost me the win. I will improve for the next race in Italy, one of my favourite tracks, where I will do my best to win there.”