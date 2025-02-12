BMW Motorrad returns as title sponsor of Barber Vintage Festival.

Join 80,000+ enthusiastic fans in celebration of all motorcycling.

Save the Date: October 3-5, 2025

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Feb. 11, 2025…BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2025 and their return as the title sponsor for the famous Barber Vintage Festival. BMW Motorrad Days Americas began in 2023, helping BMW Motorrad celebrate its 100 Years Centenary. Now in its third year, BMW Motorrad Days Americas will offer both riders and fans of motorcycling three exciting days of food, music, both on and off-road demo rides, reacquainting with old friends, making new ones and much, much more.

“The first BMW Motorrad Days Americas in 2023 was such an overwhelming success, it just had to continue, and we are looking to make it bigger and better than ever for 2025. There is genuinely no better place to host a celebration of all that is 2- wheel BMW than at the Barber Vintage Festival. The Barber Museum, the racetrack and the amazing hospitality of all the people from Birmingham, AL guarantee an unforgettable experience for all of us who are part of the global motorcycling community. We invite everyone, whether you are an active rider or just love the art and freedom of motorcycles to join us this October.” said Kevin Philips, Head of BMW Motorrad for the Americas.

Event Information

Dates: October 3-5, 2025

Location: Barber Motorsports Park

Address: 6040 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Leeds, AL 35094

To stay informed of all the newest updates, please sign up for more information on www.bmwmotorcycles.com at the BMW Motorrad Days Americas Information Page.

For more information about the Barber Vintage Festival and event schedule updates please visit the Barber Vintage Festival Information Page.

“We’re thrilled to welcome BMW Motorrad Days Americas back to Barber Vintage Festival. This event has become a centerpiece for the motorcycling world, drawing fans and riders from across the globe to Barber Motorsports Park. With BMW Motorrad’s rich heritage and passion for innovation, paired with the incredible experiences offered at the Festival, attendees are sure to enjoy a truly unforgettable weekend of two-wheeled excitement,” said George Dennis, President of ZOOM Motorsports.

Barber Vintage Festival

The Annual Barber Vintage Festival presented by BMW Motorrad takes place at Barber Motorsports Park. This is a celebration of vintage motorcycles and one of the largest motorcycle festivals in the world. With thousands of vintage motorcycles onsite during the weekend there is plenty for the vintage motorcycle enthusiast to love. Over 80,000 spectators will be onsite to enjoy three-days of Vintage motorcycle racing, fan zone, stunt shows, swap meet with over 600 vendors, and demo rides. The Park is also home to the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Museum featuring the world’s largest Vintage motorcycle collection. During the weekend the Museum is open extended hours and features seminars, speakers, and demonstrations. This is a must-see event.

History of BMW Motorrad Days

For more than 20 years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been a highlight and a must in the annual calendar of motorcycle fans from all over the world. The first BMW Motorrad Days took place in Seefeld, Austria in 2001 and was called the “BMW Motorrad Biker Meeting”. But before long, it became clear that the biker event belonged in Bavaria, home of the BMW Group and the event moved to Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Tens of thousands of enthusiasts come together from 50 different countries to celebrate everything 2-wheel BMW.

In celebration of 100 years of BMW Motorrad, the first BMW Motorrad Days Americas took place in 2023, as part of the Barber Vintage festival. Over 80,000 people joined BMW Motorrad in celebration of their centenary, making it an overwhelming success.

BMW Group in the United States.

BMW of North America, LLC was established 50 years ago to support the sales, marketing and distribution of BMW automobiles and motorcycles in the U.S. In 1993 BMW Group Financial Services NA, LLC was founded, and one year later BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC began assembling vehicles in South Carolina. In 2002 and 2003, BMW Group established MINI USA, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC relaunching two iconic brands and rounding out its product portfolio.

Today, the BMW Group has a nationwide corporate footprint in the U.S. which consists of nearly 30 locations in 12 different states. Beyond the National Sales Company and Financial Services headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and numerous other operational facilities, BMW Group in the U.S. also includes Designworks, a strategic design consultancy in Santa Monica, CA, BMW Group Technology Office USA, a technology research and development center in Silicon Valley, and BMW i Ventures, a venture capital fund, also in Silicon Valley.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is the largest single BMW production facility in the world, and the global center of competence for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles including the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The plant assembles more than 1,500 vehicles each day, and up to 450,000 annually. Since 1994, Plant Spartanburg has assembled nearly 7 million BMW vehicles in the U.S.

The BMW Group sales organization in the U.S. is represented through a network of 350 BMW retailers, 147 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. The company’s activities provide and support over 120,000 jobs across the U.S. and contribute more than 43.3 billion to the U.S. economy annually.