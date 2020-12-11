BMW Motorrad expands recall for motorcycle clothing

Munich. BMW Motorrad is extending the existing Europe-wide recall of the Jacket Club Leather Men in size M to all sizes and finishes of this model.

In the interests of due diligence and in order to eliminate the risk of increased chromium exposure for our customers, BMW Motorrad has decided to recall the complete production of the affected jacket throughout Europe.

Chromium VI can cause allergic reactions in some persons.

We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.

Owners are asked to hand the affected items of clothing in at an authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. Irrespective of their age, affected items can be exchanged for an equivalent BMW Motorrad product.