BMW Motorrad expands recall for motorcycle clothing

December 11, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on BMW Motorrad expands recall for motorcycle clothing

Munich. BMW Motorrad is extending the existing Europe-wide recall of the Jacket Club Leather Men in size M to all sizes and finishes of this model.

In the interests of due diligence and in order to eliminate the risk of increased chromium exposure for our customers, BMW Motorrad has decided to recall the complete production of the affected jacket throughout Europe.

Chromium VI can cause allergic reactions in some persons.

We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.

Owners are asked to hand the affected items of clothing in at an authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. Irrespective of their age, affected items can be exchanged for an equivalent BMW Motorrad product.

About Michael Le Pard 5080 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles