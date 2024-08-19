Special 2025 Ducati Motorcycles!

With a constant, tireless search for quality, style, and authenticity, Ducati once in a while releases some very special motorcycle models. Full of unique and exclusive details, Ducati launches the limited-edition 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme and 2025 Ducati Monster Senna as well as the new 2025 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro. Riders will enjoy a unique experience getting on motorcycles that differ from other models.

Starting at $25,000 USD and going to $50,000 USD the Monster Senna and V4 Supreme are not for the light of wallet, and in fact, way too much for what they are, brand name tax or not… but for those few who can afford a special model and are willing to pay gouging prices, here you go! For those who can and won’t, here you go and for those that can’t and won’t, looking is free! And let’s be honest, they do look amazing.

A new, limited-edition Streetfighter V4 S with a custom livery created by Supreme and Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance. In collaboration with Supreme, Aldo Drudi has created a livery full of unique and exclusive details in the manner typical of the New York brand, which makes the Streetfighter Supreme a work of pop art and built with technical components that make it even more unique.

The Monster Senna pays homage to Ayrton Senna the three-time World Champion. The Monster Senna will be limited to 341 units and will feature livery in yellow, green, and blue. A tragic accident in which Ayrton Senna lost his life occurred a few months before the start of production of the Ducati 916 Senna and stopped every operation linked to Ayrton. But the subsequent discussion between Ducati and Senna’s family convinced the parties to go ahead with the project in Ayrton’s memory.

An artwork with a sporty attitude. In its “Matt Black” colour, equipped with Öhlins suspension, low handlebars and café racer-style rear-view mirrors, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the most muscular version ever.

Ducati and Supreme create a collectors’ edition Streetfighter V4 S with Drudi Performance

Along with the bike, a capsule collection includes technical and lifestyle apparel, which will drop on May 30th

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy) – Ducati and Supreme, two brands united by a constant, tireless search for quality, style, and authenticity, come together for an exclusive collaboration endorsed by Drudi Performance. The partnership combines the dynamism of the Ducati world and the underground lines of Supreme, showcasing a limited series collection featuring a Streetfighter V4 S, coordinated technical gear, and a series of lifestyle clothing united by the style and exclusivity of the two brands.



The collection’s design features the iconic Supreme white/red box logo. In true Supreme style, the capsule will also be launched using the brand’s iconic exclusive distribution approach: the entire collection, including the motorbike, will be available in a very limited quantity and for a well-defined period.



In collaboration with Supreme, Aldo Drudi has created a livery full of unique and exclusive details in the manner typical of the New York brand, which makes the Streetfighter Supreme a work of pop art and built with technical components that make it even more unique. The Brembo Stylema front brake calipers become an element of style, thanks to the exclusive red color with a white logo that reflects the tones of the livery. The rims combine the Supreme logo with a colored paint job, highlighting a style that characterizes all the most recent Ducatis.



Riders will enjoy a unique experience getting on the motorcycle that differs from other models. The steering head features the limited-number model and a dedicated dash animation on the screen. Like all collectible Ducatis, the Streetfighter Supreme is delivered in an exclusive wooden crate, accompanied by an accessory kit in a dedicated box that includes the certificate of authenticity, a dedicated motorcycle cover, and the components to offer a two-seat configuration.



Apparel

Supreme has worked with Ducati and Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance on a full suite of technical apparel, which includes a Dainese Racing Suit, Dainese Racing Jacket, Arai Corsair-X Helmet, and Spidi C1 Leather Gloves.



Produced by Dainese and certified to the highest standards, the leather sports jacket is a perfect mix of protection and style; the leather suit is the classic Ducati one-piece racing suit. Both are dressed in an exclusive design created by Supreme in collaboration with Aldo Drudi and produced by Dainese in limited quantities.



The racing helmet is characterized by a special livery based on the Arai Corsair-X. Endorsed by the unmistakable sign of Drudi Performance and produced by Spidi, the gloves conclude the motorcycle apparel capsule in this exclusive collaboration.



In addition to the riding gear, which will be on sale exclusively through Supreme channels, the lifestyle collection consists of a Track Jacket, Hooded Work Jacket, Soccer Jersey, Track Pants, two T-shirts, and a 6-panel Hat.



The Dainese Racing Suit, Dainese Racing Jacket, and Arai Helmet are available exclusively through the Ducati SuMisura program for clients who purchase the Streetfighter Supreme.

Ducati pays homage to Ayrton Senna with a collector’s limited edition Monster

A limited-edition motorcycle dedicated to the Formula 1 legend, a passionate motorcyclist and Ducatista

The livery of the motorcycle, created by the Centro Stile Ducati with the participation of Senna Brands, is inspired by the helmet design worn by the Brazilian throughout his career

The unveiling of the bike will be hosted by Claudio Domenicali, Bianca Senna, and Stefano Domenicali at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola

Imola (Bologna, Italy) – Ducati pays homage to Ayrton Senna by presenting a collector’s limited-edition Monster honoring the extraordinary career of the Brazilian racing driver and the legacy he left behind. The limited number of units is a tribute to the legend: 341. 3 is the number of World Titles won by Senna in Formula 1, while 41 is the number of Grands Prix that Ayrton finished celebrating on the podium’s top step.



The Monster Senna special edition aims to celebrate the solid relationship established between Ducati and the Brazilian champion. This mutual passion between the two motorsport legends is a passion that the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer still cultivates today through the relationship with Ayrton’s family and with Senna Brands. This collaboration led to the design of the special livery, designed by Centro Stile Ducati.



The choice of the Monster as the model to create this limited edition is also linked to the history of Ayrton, who was one of the very first owners of the Monster 900, which he used throughout Monte Carlo and arrived at a gala the evening of the 1993 Monaco F1 Grand Prix. Ayrton liked the Monster’s simple concept of finding joy in motorcycling: a sporty engine, perfect for road use, chassis derived from the Superbike, wide handlebars, and no fairing.



The Monster Senna pays homage to the three-time World Champion with a special livery inspired by the color of the helmet he wore in races throughout his career. Parts of the livery feature yellow, green, and blue, clear homages to the Brazilian flag.



The motorcycle dedicated by Ducati to Senna was presented in the paddock of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack at Imola during the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix. Claudio Domenicali (Ducati CEO) and Bianca Senna (Senna Brands CEO) shared the bond between Senna and Ducati, with a contribution also from Stefano Domenicali (Formula 1 President and CEO).



Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO: “Ayrton Senna was and will forever stand as an icon. A sports legend, an extraordinary person, and a passionate motorcyclist whom we wish to honor with a special edition of one of the most iconic models in our range: the Monster. Senna was one of the very first owners of the Monster 900 and perfectly represented the values of this bike: style, boldness, and fun. The Monster Senna demonstrates how honored we are to define a champion of this incredible level as a true Ducatista.”



Bianca Senna, Senna Brands CEO: “The partnership with Ducati is historic and very relevant today. The Monster is a perfect motorcycle to recall Ayrton’s lifestyle, focused on high performance but able to enjoy leisure moments. Fans around the world who admire Ayrton will find this partnership a genuine tribute to his legacy”.



The story of Ducati and Ayrton Senna

The paths of Ducati and Ayrton Senna crossed for the first time in 1990, when Claudio Castiglioni, then owner of Ducati and a passionate fan of Senna and his innate talent, gave the three-time world champion an 851 SP. In the following years, Senna and Ducati realized they had many common values. When the World Champion saw the new Ducati 916 in person, he was absolutely fascinated by it, giving rise to the idea of ​​collaborating on a special project capable of uniting the Ducati and Senna brands.



Thus was born the Ducati 916 Senna, a motorcycle characterized by a livery chosen by the Brazilian driver personally, opting for a contrasting graphic between anthracite grey, matt black, and red, which became iconic in the following years. The special series, limited to just 300 units, was announced by Ducati in March 1994.



The tragic accident in which Ayrton Senna lost his life occurred a few months before the start of production of the Ducati 916 Senna and stopped every operation linked to Ayrton, but the subsequent discussion between Ducati and Senna’s family convinced the parties to go ahead with the project in Ayrton’s memory, with the presentation taking place at the 1994 Motor Show. The first series sold out quickly and was then followed by two more in 1997 and 1998, with colors chosen by Ayrton’s brother, Leonardo Senna.



The collaboration with Senna Brands resumed in 2014 with the 1199 Panigale, which featured a limited series of 161 units—the same as the number of Grands Prix raced by Ayrton—reserved for the Brazilian market. All Ducati Sennas are highly sought after by collectors worldwide.



Benchmark components

The Monster Senna is equipped with components that, in addition to embellishing its look, also improve the bike’s dynamic qualities and allow it to reach a curb weight without fuel of 385 lbs, i.e., 10 lbs less than the standard model.



The Monster, a modern reinterpretation of the original bike, is a light, easy, easy-to-handle, fast motorcycle. It is powered by the Testastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin-cylinder with desmodromic distribution producing 111 horsepower, reliable and fun thanks to a full delivery curve at all RPMs. It features an extremely functional and effective chassis inspired by Ducati Superbikes, fully adjustable and sporty Öhlins suspension, forged wheels, a sophisticated braking system with Brembo Stylema front calipers and aluminum flanges for the brake discs, and top-of-the-segment electronics.



The Monster Senna’s aesthetics, in addition to the special coloring, are embellished by the yellow/green/blue tag on the black rims, specially made for this model, and by the yellow on the brake calipers and on the Termignoni homologated carbon fiber silencers. Other distinctive elements of this model are the special seat, the matching engine guard, and the dedicated dashboard animation, which starts when the ignition is turned on.



Finally, each motorbike is made unique by a plaque on the triple clamp with the model name and number of the bike, as well as by a certificate of authenticity and the presence of a dedicated motorcycle cover.





Main standard equipment

“Senna” celebratory livery *

Plate with the model name and progressive number (XXX/341) *

Dedicated animation on dashboard ignition *

Sports seat with logo *

937 cc Testastretta 11° engine

Maximum power 111 hp at 9,250 RPM

Maximum torque 69 lb-ft at 6,500 RPM

Homologated Termignoni silencer with yellow stripe *

Aluminium front frame

Rear subframe in lightweight GFRP

Aluminum footrests machined from solid *

Aluminum swingarm

Öhlins steering damper **

Öhlins NIX30 front fork **

Öhlins monoshock **

Forged aluminum wheels (-1.86 kg) with two-tone yellow/green/blue tag *

Front and rear mudguards in carbon fiber **

Engine guard *

Full LED lighting system with sweeping technology direction indicators

4.3-inch color TFT instrumentation with a gear engaged and fuel level indicator

Riding Modes (3 settings) calibrated to benefit from the new chassis, new Wet Riding Mode

ABS Cornering adjustable on 3 levels with front-only mode

DTC 8 levels, DWC 4 levels

Launch Control adjustable on 3 levels

Brembo front brakes with 320 mm discs with aluminum flanges, monobloc Stylema calipers painted in yellow, radial master cylinder, and pads made of sintered material *

Hydraulic clutch with radial pump

Seat height 840 mm from the ground

DQS up/down

Lithium-ion battery **

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres

Windshield

Passenger seat cover

Dedicated motorcycle cover *

Certificate of authenticity *



*Exclusive equipment specific to Monster Senna

** Premium equipment in comparison to Monster/Monster+

A special version of the most iconic naked, of which Ayrton Senna was one of the first owners. A limited series of just 341 units: 3 as in the world titles he achieved and 41 as in the number of race wins he celebrated on the top step of the podium.

Ducati pays homage to Ayrton Senna by presenting a collector’s limited-edition Monster honoring the extraordinary career of the Brazilian racing driver and the legacy he left behind. The limited number of units is a tribute to the legend: 341. 3 is the number of World Titles won by Senna in Formula 1®, while 41 is the number of Grands Prix that Ayrton finished celebrating on the podium’s top step.

111 hp POWER

69 lb-ft TORQUE

386 lb WET WEIGHT (NO FUEL)

With this special edition, the Ducati Streetfighter, or Panigale superbike stripped of its fairings, assumes the powerful platform of the V4 S version with dedicated livery. Designed by Supreme in collaboration with Aldo Drudi it flaunts exclusive details that are both refined and unconventional.

208 hp POWER

90.4 lb-ft TORQUE

193 kg WET WEIGHT (NO FUEL)

Just PROs

An artwork with a sporty attitude. In its “Matt Black” colour, equipped with Öhlins suspension, low handlebars and café racer-style rear-view mirrors, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the most muscular version ever.