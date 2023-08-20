Bounce back after turbulent times for KTM in The Netherlands

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad jumped back into competition with two of their stars, Lucas Coenen and Roan van de Moosdijk, today. The Grand Prix of The Netherlands provided the team with an opportunity to bounce back after a turbulent time of it in recent weeks. Coenen showed exceptional pace aboard his FC 250.

Lucas Coenen has proven time and time again that he has an inordinate amount of raw speed in his back pocket and that was showcased in The Netherlands. After claiming pole position, he unfortunately crashed on lap one of the first moto and was forced to move through the field. Sixth was where he finished. It was quite clear that ‘redemption’ was the priority in moto two – he stormed into the early lead and won with a very impressive showing that included a small crash. 6-1 scores put him second in today’s overall classification and helped him jump to fifth in the championship standings in what is his rookie term.

Roan van de Moosdijk returned to Grands Prix after missing the previous three events and established a solid base that he can build on in the coming weeks. Eighth was secured in moto one and marked a solid start to the event. Despite a crash at the start of moto two, he claimed the same position after an incredible charge. It was quite the ride! 8-8 scores put him eighth overall, unsurprisingly, and the solid haul of points helped push him to seventh in the championship standings.

Lucas Coenen: “It is good to be back on the podium! I am happy with the speed that I showed on my FC 250. It would have been great to win, but I just need to stay out of trouble on lap one next time. I am so excited to carry this into the final part of the season.“

Roan van de Moosdijk: “It was a solid return to Grands Prix. The first moto could have been better, but I was happy with how I came through the field in the second moto. We have a base to build off of now, so we will get to work for the final GPs.”

A spare weekend beckons now, which will give the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad a chance to reload before the sprint to the end of the season begins. Three rounds remain on the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar.

MX2 – Overall

1. Liam Everts (KTM) 42pts; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 40pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 40pts… 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 26pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:37.472; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:41.534; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:50.829… 6. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:10.971; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 36:21.232

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:13.330; 2. Liam Everts (KTM) 34:17.833; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:18.993… 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:16.557

MX2 – Championship Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 705pts; 2. Liam Everts (KTM) 633pts; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 603pts… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 511pts; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 501pts; 7. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 462pts