CARDO SYSTEMS’ LATEST SOFTWARE UPDATE, ENSURES UNINTERRUPTED

CONNECTION BETWEEN CARDO AND SENA UNITS

Cardo Systems Latest Update Makes Bluetooth Bridge a “Live Connection,” Allowing

Automatic and Seamless Integration of Cardo DMC and Sena Mesh into One Group

Plano, TX (September 26, 2023) – Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today announced a groundbreaking software update, marking a significant advancement in cross-brand compatibility. The latest release integrates the de-facto integration of Cardo DMC with Sena Mesh into one group, bringing together two leading technologies into one cohesive group.

With this innovative software upgrade, connecting with a non-Cardo Bluetooth unit is now as effortless and seamless as connecting to another Cardo communicator. This development establishes a new industry standard, solidifying Cardo Systems’ commitment to fostering a connected community of riders. The new update makes the Bluetooth bridge connection between the two systems a “Live Connection,” automatically and seamlessly reconnecting every time the connection drops. The two designated bridging units (one from Cardo and one from Sena) will only search each other and will not auto-reconnect in Bluetooth to other units.

“Today’s release refines the communication between Cardo Systems and a non-Cardo devices to ensure a robust and reliable connection that automatically reconects”, stated Dan Emodi, Chief Marketing Officer at Cardo Systems. “Our Live Bluetooth Bridge feature not only simplifies connectivity but also exemplifies our dedication to setting the standard for communication technology within the powersports community and the industry at large.”

Cardo users can simply download the latest software version from their Cardo Connect app, Over-The-Air and with no need for a cable, to activate the functionality. Once downloaded, riders can follow these simple steps to bring together Cardo DMC and Sena’s Mesh groups:

Set up Cardo DMC and Sena Mesh separately.

Sena unit must have functioning Bluetooth intercom (Mesh only units are NOT compatible)

Any Cardo 2nd generation DMC is compatible (PACKTALK EDGE and NEO)

On the Cardo side, switch the unit to Bluetooth mode using the Cardo Connect app and initiate Bluetooth intercom pairing. Initiate Bluetooth intercom pairing on the Sena side and wait a few seconds for the units to connect. Return the Cardo Unit to DMC mode via the app.

Open the Bluetooth bridge on the Cardo side by tapping the intercom button 3 times.



Riding group will choose two units (one from Cardo side and one from Sena side) to act as bridging units. These two units will need to be riding in general proximity to each other, up to 90 meters or 100 yards apart.

Go ride. If the connection drops during the ride for whatever reason, the Cardo bridge unit will actively seek to reconnect solely to the Sena bridge unit for a full five minutes before timing out.

Keeping your Cardo units updates is easy and painless. As new versions and upgrades are made available, a pop-up in the Cardo Connect App will appear automatically.

This latest software update reaffirms Cardo Systems’ position as an industry leader dedicated to enhancing the riding experience and fostering a stronger sense of community among powersports enthusiasts.

About Cardo

Cardo Systems delivers cutting-edge Communication devices for groups in motion. Connecting motorcycle riders, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers to their phone, their music, and to each other. Cardo launched the world’s first motorcycle Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004 and has been responsible for most of the industry’s innovations ever since. This includes the introduction of the first mesh-powered intercom, the first premium sound system by JBL, and the first voice-powered device, to name but a few. Cardo’s products are sold in over 100 countries and are the world’s leading communication devices for groups in motion.