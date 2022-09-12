Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne returned to the podium with a third-place finish in a challenging MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the New Jersey Motorsports Park. The reigning champion kept it on two wheels in mixed conditions to head into the season finale with a four-point advantage in the title fight. Cameron Petersen salvaged a top-five finish after a crash on the penultimate lap.
Before the second Superbike race of the weekend, the sky opened up over the 2.25-mile track in Millville, New Jersey, and it was declared a wet race. Gagne didn’t get the start he was hoping for and found himself fourth. He advanced to third on the second lap when the rider ahead went down, and then around the halfway mark, he was passed by fellow Yamaha rider Mathew Scholtz. In the final laps, the rain picked up again, catching many riders out, including his teammate. Gagne advanced to third, where he would comfortably finish, scoring some valuable points for his title defense.
After topping the timesheets in the morning warmup, Petersen got a good start and slotted into second behind his teammate’s championship rival. The South African was running a good pace, but on Lap 9, he found himself locked in another battle with Scholtz and was shuffled to fourth. As they approached three laps to go, Petersen made the pass for second, and the duo traded positions, with his countryman ultimately reclaiming the runner-up spot. Unfortunately, as the rain began to fall again in those final stages of the race, the tricky conditions proved challenging, and Petersen crashed on the penultimate lap. He rejoined the race in fourth and soldiered on with damage to the bike to secure fifth and preserve his third spot in the point standings.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team gets a weekend off before heading to Leeds, Alabama, for the MotoAmerica season finale at the Barber Motorsports Park on September 23-25.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Things didn’t go quite as planned today. The weather was tricky and we missed on the setup thinking the rain would come harder later in the race. In hindsight, we should have gone further toward a dry setup.
“Jake rode well to finish third and collect points, keeping himself in the championship lead. Cameron had a bit more pace but unfortunately had a small crash while battling for second, and was fortunate to remount and salvage fifth. We look forward to battling for the championship at our season finale at Barber. It will come down to the last event and it will be exciting.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“Today’s race was tricky and slick with the rain, but I’m glad we were able to get on the podium. Thanks to the team for always giving me an awesome bike. We’re ready for the final showdown at Barber!”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“We were feeling good and having another good battle with Matty (Scholtz), and then, unfortunately, went down. I did what I could to get up as quick as possible and get back on track. It was definitely tricky out there, especially towards the end of the race. I’m not happy with how it ended, but we’re going to keep working and come back at Barber.”